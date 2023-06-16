Patrick Mahomes to Ja’Marr Chase: “That’s who”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2023, 9:37 AM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony - Red Carpet
Getty Images

Earlier this week, Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase took a good-natured shot at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow conceded that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Pat who?” Chase told reporters.

Chase knows who Mahomes is. Chase was just being funny. If you don’t know who Pat is, you don’t know a damn thing about the current American sports scene.

But Mahomes, as the great ones often do, took it personally. He tweeted last night a photo of himself wearing his two Super Bowl rings with this declaration: “That’s who.”

Mahomes can get away with a periodic diss; he has a natural charm that makes it likable, even when he’s being a little petty. (Indeed, “Petty Mahomes” was trending on Twitter on Friday morning.)

Petty is fine. Petty, for some, is necessary. How else can NFL players who have climbed to the top of the mountain muster the will to try to climb the same damn mountain, over and over and over again/

For Petty Mahomes, the goal is obvious. Seven. That’s what Tom Petty has. And that will give Mahomes an extra motivation to get to No. 3. Then No. 4. Then No. 5.

And on those days when Mahomes might not be feeling like doing whatever he needs to do to continue to strive for what Brady always described as his favorite ring (“the next one”), Mahomes can remind himself that Chase said “Pat who?” — and Mahomes can convince himself that Chase wasn’t just kidding around when he said it.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Patrick Mahomes to Ja’Marr Chase: “That’s who”

  1. Florio dream is PM going to Minnesota. Where he will then be the latest Viking QB to choke in the playoffs.

  2. Chase is making a colossal mistake picking on Mahomes. Like why would you give motivation to the team that already owns you.

  4. I don’t know if it’s him taking it personally. Seems more like a couple of guys good naturedly feeding each other grief. Nothing personal about it – just having some fun.

  6. So lame. Burrow literally finished saying Mahomes was the best in the league and Chase was sticking up for his QB. Is Pat becoming… unlikeable?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.