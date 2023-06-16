Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is arrested for attempting to bring firearms onto a plane

Getty Images

In the dead time between the offseason program and the start of training camp, coaches constantly worry about players getting into trouble. Bill Belichick didn’t have to wait long.

Via Boston25News.com, Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested on Friday at Logan International Airport for attempting to bring two firearms onto a plane, among other alleged violations.

The firearms were found when Jones brought carry-on luggage through airport security checkpoint.

The charges include possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, per the report.

Jones posted bail of $50,000. He has an arraignment next week.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” a Patriots spokesperson told Boston25News.com. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games with two starts as a rookie.