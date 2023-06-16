Report: Bears are unhappy with Chase Claypool

Getty Images

The Bears gave up, as a practical matter, a first-round pick to get receiver Chase Claypool. They reportedly aren’t getting what they bargained for.

Via NBCSportsChicago.com, Marc Silverman of ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy recently explained that the Bears are not happy with Claypool.

“All I can tell you is it isn’t trending in a way that the Bears have wanted it to trend in this offseason,” Silverman said.

“I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated,” Silverman added. “There’s a long way to go. Chase Claypool can change the narrative.”

The narrative began in a very positive way in 2020, when Claypool made a splash with 11 touchdowns. But then came the first hint of trouble, when an item on the Steelers’ official website described Claypool has having a “diva quotient.”

It was a strong hint regarding the things coach Mike Tomlin might have been dealing with behind the scenes. And perhaps, when the Steelers made him available at the 2022 trade deadline, the Chicago Bears should have exercised a little caveat emptor.

In the end, the Steelers picked the Bears over the Packers as the next destination for Claypool, given that Pittsburgh believed the Bears would have a higher spot in round two of the 2023 draft. Pittsburgh guessed right; coupled with the Dolphins losing their pick, the Chicago’s first overall pick in round two became the 32nd pick in the entire draft.

And now the Bears have a player who is reportedly giving them concern. It’s in his best interests to turn it around, given that he’s entering his contract year. While he might want to be paid now, he’s not going to get anything until he produces and quiets any chatter about his attitude.

The key is always production. Teams will tolerate plenty from a great player. Claypool hasn’t played great enough since his rookie year to get the benefit of the doubt, at this point.

Last year with the Bears, he had 10 catches for 140 yards — in 10 games. He’ll need to do a lot more than that to get the Bears, or anyone else, to pay him.