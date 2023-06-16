Report: Bears are unhappy with Chase Claypool

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2023, 10:37 AM EDT
The Bears gave up, as a practical matter, a first-round pick to get receiver Chase Claypool. They reportedly aren’t getting what they bargained for.

Via NBCSportsChicago.com, Marc Silverman of ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy recently explained that the Bears are not happy with Claypool.

“All I can tell you is it isn’t trending in a way that the Bears have wanted it to trend in this offseason,” Silverman said.

“I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated,” Silverman added. “There’s a long way to go. Chase Claypool can change the narrative.”

The narrative began in a very positive way in 2020, when Claypool made a splash with 11 touchdowns. But then came the first hint of trouble, when an item on the Steelers’ official website described Claypool has having a “diva quotient.”

It was a strong hint regarding the things coach Mike Tomlin might have been dealing with behind the scenes. And perhaps, when the Steelers made him available at the 2022 trade deadline, the Chicago Bears should have exercised a little caveat emptor.

In the end, the Steelers picked the Bears over the Packers as the next destination for Claypool, given that Pittsburgh believed the Bears would have a higher spot in round two of the 2023 draft. Pittsburgh guessed right; coupled with the Dolphins losing their pick, the Chicago’s first overall pick in round two became the 32nd pick in the entire draft.

And now the Bears have a player who is reportedly giving them concern. It’s in his best interests to turn it around, given that he’s entering his contract year. While he might want to be paid now, he’s not going to get anything until he produces and quiets any chatter about his attitude.

The key is always production. Teams will tolerate plenty from a great player. Claypool hasn’t played great enough since his rookie year to get the benefit of the doubt, at this point.

Last year with the Bears, he had 10 catches for 140 yards — in 10 games. He’ll need to do a lot more than that to get the Bears, or anyone else, to pay him.

49 responses to “Report: Bears are unhappy with Chase Claypool

  3. $2.9 million for 10 catches in 10 games is all the article needed to say. Of course they’re not happy.

  4. What a shock. Another immature Mike Tomlin product. Who has been the most mature and best WR for them recently? Smith-Schuster?

    They just love immature WRs.

  6. They should be mad at that QB who can’t throw a football. Man he stinks!

  7. Always telling when the Steelers let a WR walk. I was weary of the trade because of that and so far, they look to have made the right move. We’ll see what the season brings.

  8. Nooooo way???

    If anyone knows anything about the NFL as a fan, it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers know how to find hidden gems in any round at WR

    If they trade u their WR. Buyer be ware you just most likely got took

  12. If Tomlin doesn’t want a WR on his team you shouldn’t want that receiver either

  15. serves them right- how could the “professionals” in the Bears front office not see what any casual fan could see by just watching a quarter of a Steelers’ game?

  16. faithful49er707 says:
    June 16, 2023 at 10:50 am
    Nooooo way???

    If anyone knows anything about the NFL as a fan, it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers know how to find hidden gems in any round at WR

    If they trade u their WR. Buyer be ware you just most likely got took

    100Rate This

    ————–

    How is this a “hidden gem”? It’s a headache deluxe! They’re lucky they got a dumb GM to give them a 1st rder back, so Pitt certainly gets credit for that.

    They love immature WRs who Tomlin can’t keep in their lane. That’s what they like and they do it to themselves.

  18. Other teams seem to underestimate how good Tomlin is at managing these types of players (like AB). When the Steelers let a guy walk, I always expect he’s going to struggle at the next team.

  20. I’m glad the Packers were smart enough to finish 5 games ahead of the Bears.

  21. Hard to get motivated as a WR when you’re going to be blocking most of the time.

  22. But he`s a top 3 WR! I know because i remember him telling us so! The guy thought he was a 1st round pick and fell to the 2nd so got motivated his rookie season and played well. Then he thought he was great and stopped working. Watch the same thing scenario play out with Pickens.
    If they pay him watch out! Great talent but a ticking time bomb!

  24. What do you expect from a guy whose reality is so distorted they call themselves a top 3 receiver when they may not even be in the top 50?

  25. Common sense would tell you if a team wants to get rid of a recent high draft pick (or a QB that has won a SB for them) that you as the buyer should have NO interest. The selling team knows something you don’t, something important.

    And please don’t cite the exceptions they only prove the rule.

    The problem is the immense EGO (called hubris in ancient Greek folks) of the GM and coaching staff makes them think THEY can fix whatever.

    Human ego has caused more mistakes and disasters than anything else in history yet those with it never seem to learn.

  27. A first round pick for Claypool LOL. This was a bad trade at the time and it looks even worse now.

  28. Satan says:
    June 16, 2023 at 10:55 am
    Packers really dodged a bullet, huh?_______________ They did, but it shows you how inept the Green Bay front office is that they wanted to trade for Claypool in the first place.

  30. If we’ve learned nothing else from the NFL, we should know that a diva on a contract year is one of the more motivated people in the league. I’m guessing he’ll come out of nowhere, have a great year, get paid, and rest on them laurels. It’s the Diva way.

  31. Well, if they didn’t have a RB as QB, maybe the WRs would be more productive.

  32. Martavis Bryant. Antonio Brown. Chase Claypool. All WRs that played well in Pittsburgh and melted down after leaving. Juju Smith-Schuster looked to be on that same track but got his S&*t together in KC. Maybe Tomlin is the WR whisperer and he’s not getting enough credit.

  33. Most everyone called this as a fail for the Bears almost as soon as it was announced. Ryan Poles has does a lot of good things in his tenure at the helm so I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt on this, chalk it up as a [big] rookie mistake, and trust he’ll learn from it. Still, not having that draft pick this past April really bit.

  34. There is a reason certain teams just remain bad, hubris that they think they are smarter then everyone else and they can fix anyone. Pretty much most casual fans and the rest of the NFL saw this coming, zero effort guy with an ego that anointed himself as the best. The cancer starts with ownership, until that changes, and it needs to be a complete change, this team will continue to make bonehead decisions that ultimately cost them actually being a competitive NFL team. Now the issue is do they let Claypool be a cancer to the locker room or just cut him as he has almost zero trade value.

  35. Took a big swing and missed. K’Neal no different. Cut him and move on.

  36. Mike Tomlin does an amazing job motivating players and keeping them in line. When the Steelers and Tomlin give up on a player, that’s a good sign that no one can get through to the player any more.

  38. He has not played well, but name me one WR who has with that QB…accurate for JF is coming within 5 yards of the target….he is a god awful thrower of the football and will be a back up within 3 years.

  39. Packers really dodged a bullet, huh?_______________ They did, but it shows you how inept the Green Bay front office is that they wanted to trade for Claypool in the first place.
    —————————————————————————–
    They were trying to appease Rodgers – I’m glad it didn’t work out in their favor if he’s a diva, but you also can’t underestimate the impact of coaching. I’m not saying Lafleur, Stenavich and Vrable would have been better at managing Claypool, but its possible that its the inexperience of Eberflus and Getsy is partially to blame at being unable to motivate Claypool. Speaking as a fellow Canadian, hopefully they can turn this guy’s approach to the game around.

  41. Completely agree, the seats for Poles and Eberflus will start getting hot this year. Can’t pin this one on Pace.

  42. in 2022, with the Bears, Claypool was targeted 29 times with 14 receptions. He’s only catching 48% of the balls thrown to him. That’s pretty bad.

    For comparison, Kmet, his teammate, caught 50 out of 69 passes, which is 72%. Either Fields and Claypool are on different pages or Claypool can’t catch.

  43. What a complete dumpster fire the Bears organization is, wasting that high of a pick on a avg WR when your are rebuilding. Clearly this is a sign of a GM that doesn’t know what he is doing.
    In Claypool’s defense, it’s unmotivated to play for a horrible QB. No one wants to have Fields as their QB. Fields is a WR killer.

  44. This is about the tenth time I’ve posted this here:
    Million dollar talent…ten cent head…

  45. Divas gonna diva. His burning up precious final seconds to do first down celebration (while losing) instead of lining up for a quick snap said it all.

  46. goodellthegrifter says:
    June 16, 2023 at 10:45 am
    What a shock. Another immature Mike Tomlin product. Who has been the most mature and best WR for them recently? Smith-Schuster? They just love immature WRs.

    What a shock, another immature comment. Diva attitude among WRs is hardly a Steelers’ exclusive. Interesting that Smith-Schuster is now with your beloved Patriots, another brilliant move by BB there, huh?

  47. philmccracken says:
    June 16, 2023 at 11:03 am
    I’m glad the Packers were smart enough to finish 5 games ahead of the Bears.

    ————————-
    They’re so smart they finished in 3rd place! Do you want a cookie?

  48. philmccracken says:
    June 16, 2023 at 11:03 am
    I’m glad the Packers were smart enough to finish 5 games ahead of the Bears.
    <
    yah and ONLY 5 games behind the Vikings

  49. The Claypool trade was an act of pure desperation by a front office who spent all their money and draft picks on defense while ignoring one of the worst offenses in the league.

    After their expensive defense couldn’t keep them in games and get torn apart in the media over how they gave the young franchise QB they claimed to support no actual support they panicked. The result was trading the 32nd overall pick for a diva WR who isn’t that good in a year where he wasn’t going to make a difference anyway but hey, at least they can say they finally did something after talking about supporting Fields for 6 months.

