Running backs should renew push for their own bargaining unit

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2023, 5:01 PM EDT
Four years ago, an effort was made to carve NFL running backs out of the NFL Players Association, in order to create their own union.

In August 2019, Veronica Patton filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board seeking clarification of the broader NFLPA bargaining unit, while explaining that the “rookie wage contract is economically harmful to workers in skill group (RB), but advantageous to players in skill group (QB),” and that the “current one-size fits all” approach to NFL players is “inappropriate.”

Nothing more was heard about the effort, which suggests it went nowhere. Regardless of where it went then, it should return now.

The current CBA screws running backs. They make low wages in the best years of their careers, thanks to the rookie wage scale. Thanks to the franchise tag, the best of the best running backs see their compensation dragged down by a market that doesn’t pay much for veterans.

This year, the franchise tag for running backs is $10.1 million. Two years ago, it was $11.1 million.

While the fundamental problem relates to supply and demand (frankly, the best athletes should just play other positions in high school and college), the system definitely treats running backs differently. Even as good receivers are becoming more plentiful via the draft, the average veteran wideout (Allen Lazard) will make the same $12 million this year that one of the best running backs (Christian McCaffrey) will be paid.

The inherent injury risk is another factor. Running backs get pounded around. They get hurt, at a higher rate than other skill positions. Is that really their fault? The game needs running backs. Currently, the game chews them up and spits them out and deprives them their fair share.

The easiest way to solve the problem would be for the running backs to have their own bargaining unit, and their own bargaining power. Maybe their own salary cap. We’ve consistently suggested in recent months a league-wide fund that would pay young running backs based on their production, ensuring that they receive proper compensation when their salaries are, relative to other star players, peanuts.

Steelers running back Najee Harris recently expressed support for a running-back-only bargaining unit. He should. Every running back should. They’re all getting screwed by the game — a game that they help make great.

Even as pro football continues to skew toward the pass, great running backs are the straw that stirs the drink. The little engine that could, can, and does. The guy who softens up defenses, draws safeties to the line of scrimmage, and opens up the air attack.

Yes, they should try to have their own bargaining unit. I haven’t researched the specific rules and requirements (that’s lawyer talk for saying “I don’t know”), but someone should do it. And someone should pursue it.

Until then, it would be great to see all running backs make a collective stand. Flex their muscles. Use their voices. Speak out on their own behalf, in the hopes that others will notice the situation and join in the chorus.

Hell, why not even threaten a mass running back holdout from training camp? Or maybe a mass hold in? Even if it doesn’t happen, the threat of it will get some free publicity for the cause during the next few weeks, when little else is going on.

23 responses to “Running backs should renew push for their own bargaining unit

  2. Should long snappers have their own barganining unit too? Some positions are more valuable and easier to replace than others.

  3. The fact that these guys make the kind of money they do and still need a trade union is absurd. The union has already pretty much ruined the game. Practice and training camp or a joke now compared to even 15 years ago. Quality football isn’t played until later in the season because the first half of the season is basically scrimmaging. That’s all on the NFLPA.

  4. I’ve said for a while that rookie contracts for runningbacks should be 3 years. The players that suffer the most damage often not getting the big contract before getting dumped is not right and inhumane

  5. I read a bunch of comments on another story that says don’t pay running backs. They’re a dime a dozen. I’m going to go against the trend and state, Running backs are the most skilled position in football and take the most punishment. They not only have to run through 300 pound guys, but also are required to catch passes like a wide receiver.Their life span on the football field is a lot less than average because of this. Too bad they can’t be compensated earlier in their careers for what I see as an imbalance. I don’t buy that theory that RBs are a dime a dozen. It takes strength, speed and skill to play that position. It’s difficult to win a Super Bowl without a good running attack. In the red zone, most teams prefer to run the ball if they are 3 or 4 yds away, even if they decide to fake the run to fool defenses. I force a lot of good running racks coming up trying to switch to WR or TE in the future for those reasons.

  6. I don’t agree. Running Backs will get paid according to their value. If they are worth the money, they will get paid. RBs are also relatively easily replaceable. There are a handful of really good RBs and then a bunch of pretty good ones. More importantly than the RBs is the offensive line. An average back can look really good behind a good O Line. And a poor O Line can make a good back look average. If any position should have their own union, it should be QBs. And I don’t really agree with that either.

  8. Why are lawyers full of it? Social engineering on steroids. The NFL shld beware of mission creep if the proposal is considered. Wow.

  9. If running backs are dispensable and don’t have much value then a “mass hold out” would probably result in a lot of running backs losing their jobs and out of the league. They simply don’t have to the power to make a change like this.

  10. GREAT idea. Let’s give each position its own “bargaining unit.” I can’t wait for the first Offensive Line Guild strike or the United Placekickers Association walkout. And of course backup QBs will need their own “bargaining unit” to ensure they are valued appropriately. Any “bargaining unit” unhappy can strike, and the league grinds to a halt. Name one QB who wants to face an NFL defense with a scab offensive line. This makes as much sense as a soup sandwich. If RBs want to be paid like QBs, learn how to throw the ball.

  11. They’re not getting screwed by the game. Special teamers make very little; other positions make a lot. It’s all based on value, and every dollar more a position takes that it doesn’t deserve takes a dollar away from a more deserving unit. RBs used to be the biggest superstars in the sport, both in terms of wattage and perceived value, but that has changed and for good reason. This isn’t a conspiracy to pay RBs less than they deserve; it’s an attempted conspiracy by RBs to get paid as if they’re still as valuable as they used to be, even though they aren’t. This is *atrocious*, as all it would do is drive teams to overcompensate RBs and then by necessary extension pay everyone else a little less. Why support this? Because some people are in denial that RBs aren’t the superstars of the sport anymore? Tough beans, the league and teams *and* the other positions have zero reason to willingly overpay RBs. If big-ego RBs want to strike on their own, someone somewhere will be willing to play RB as part of the NFLPA rather than the NFLRBA and all that will happen is a handful of the very best talent will cut itself from the league.

  12. So tag for running back went down. How about performance for running backs? How about the usage of running backs. Teams now use a running back by committee approach. Wouldn’t that impact the stats and thereby compensation of those backs too?

    Different players/positions have been favored from time to time. Don Hutson was an amazing receiver on the packers. He led the nfl in all time receiving yards from his retirement in 1945 til 1962. Today he is 112th all time. Did receivers in the 40s 50s and 60s need a their own union?

  13. Wahhhhhh. Poor little things.

    Either learn a more valuable skill in football, or take some comfort that you merely made millions instead of tens of millions.

    Won’t someone please think of the children.

  15. BigAlHeBDMan says:
    June 16, 2023 at 5:11 pm
    … It’s difficult to win a Super Bowl without a good running attack. In the red zone, most teams prefer to run the ball if they are 3 or 4 yds away, even if they decide to fake the run to fool defenses.
    ———————————————————
    KC Chiefs did it last season.

  16. The franchise tag is only $10,100,000 for running backs this year? That’s insane. Is there a GoFundMe we can contribute to?

  17. lol..this is ridiculous. i could probably run for 1000 yards with a great oline and scheme. maybe the oline should have their own union since it all starts in the trenches right?????

  18. You can tell it’s the offseason when stuff like this is written and commented on.

  19. Firstly, of course, all RBs make far more money than average American families. If they’re even moderately successful, they make more money in a few years than most American households make in an entire career.

    But that aside, the implication here is that there is actual unfairness in one player making less money than another. If that is the case, then what position it is becomes arbitrary, because there will always be an imbalance.

    The inevitable conclusion is that all players should make the same amount of money.

    Honestly, seeing what the league has become in recent years, I’d enjoy it more if every player did make the same amount, contracts were annual and performance-based, and league revenue was about 10% of what it is now with the grotesque amount of inflated, greedy consumption driven by owners and players alike.

    It’s turning into a celebrity-manufacturing reality show that the American people are paying way too much for.

  21. This makes way too much sense. From the outside looking in, it looks like QBs and WRs are the haves and everyone else is the have nots. OL and DL need to have a different bargaining unit too.

