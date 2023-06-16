Steelers return man Gunner Olszewski: They’re trying to get rid of our part of the game

June 16, 2023
Pittsburgh’s Gunner Olszewski is listed as a wide receiver, but he is in the NFL primarily for his work on special teams. Olszewski returns punts and kickoffs and plays on coverage units, and he has played more special teams snaps than offensive snaps in his career.

So when Olszewski sees rules that de-emphasize special teams, like the new rule designed to encourage fair catches on kickoffs, he takes that personally.

“A bunch of people are trying to get rid of our part of the game,” Olszewski said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s how we feel about it. They feel like special teams are dangerous. Football is a dangerous game. You can’t ever take that out of it. I hate it for the game, but it’s the rule now. I’m just rolling with it.”

The new rule, which puts the ball on the 25-yard line after a fair catch on a kickoff, is one that Olszewski believes the NFL Players Association should have spoken up on behalf of the many players whose jobs depend on playing special teams.

“The [players’ union] doesn’t give us a chance to vote on anything like that. I’m not looking to complain about it. I hate it. I think it stinks for guys who are teamers and guys who try to go out and get jobs. They’re taking chances away from us,” Olszewski said.

Despite the opposition from special teams players and coaches, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was strongly in favor of the rule change, and he convinced enough owners to vote for it that it passed, at least for the 2023 season.

  8. Real men wanna play the game as it was intended to be played I applaud gunner.

  9. They’re trying to make the sport safer. They’re not ever going to satisfy everyone unless they cancel football entirely.

  10. Love this kid and he’s one hundred percent spot on. So what if he complained. This was nothing but a pr stunt by goodell. It’s also going to be really funny when it blows up in goodells face. The Patriots and I’m sure other teams are practicing squib/dribble kicks which ate gonna make the play chaotic, not safer. ALL 32 teams ST Coaches were against this rule change. Who cares what the people who actually play or coach the game think though, right. #JOKE

  13. The problem with the NFL’s approach is rather than making a “safer” kickoff, they are turning it into a turnover at the 25, with no action.

    Use a safer kickoff without players running a long distance and colliding.
    Use a punt or XFL-style kickoff, where you have fewer concussions. No 0, but on par with regular plays.

