Aaron Rodgers reportedly rejected trade to Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on June 17, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

If the Patriots had indeed traded quarterback Mac Jones, whose relationship with coach Bill Belichick became strained (to say the least) in 2022, who would New England’s quarterback have been in 2023?

The easy response is Bailey Zappe. The more fun response is Aaron Rodgers.

Craig Carton, now exclusively with Fox Sports after leaving WFAN, said this week on his FS1 morning show that Rodgers turned down a trade to the Patriots.

Aaron Rodgers almost wasn’t a Jet,” Carton said. “The New England Patriots made an offer to the Green Bay Packers to get Aaron Rodgers, and when Aaron Rodgers heard it, his agent said, ‘No, we ain’t playing for New England. We want to be a Jet.”

It makes sense, for a few reasons. First, former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett now works for the Jets, not the Patriots. Second, Belichick has a history of coaching players hard. Rodgers might not want that.

Rodgers has gushed about how much fun he’s having with the Jets. Under Belichick, it’s “zero fun, sir” — except when they have a Super Bowl parade.

The fact (if it’s factual) that the Patriots wanted Rodgers shows that Belichick realizes the clock is ticking on him turning things around. Whether it’s this year or next, the hot seat is creeping closer.

25 responses to “Aaron Rodgers reportedly rejected trade to Patriots

  3. Even Rodgers and his agent knew he couldn’t handle the pressure in New England with Belichick’s expectations and following Tom Brady’s legacy. Can you imagine if he choked in the playoffs every year in New England like her did in Green Bay for over a decade straight?

  5. I realize pft is just getting clicks on a saturday , but man, Rodgers posting IG rants about BB coaching staff would have been a riot. Oh well, the Jets/Rodgers dumpster fire will be enough fun for everyone

  6. The “zero fun” is a myth. Guys like Judon, Jon Jones, Jalen Mills, Edelman, Blount, Trent Brown have all expressed how much they love playing in NE for Belichick and have a lot of fun with it and often take less money for it. It just depends on the player. If they don’t like a tight ship they won’t like NE. If they do, Belichick tells jokes and is funny and human when he’s with the players.

  8. So up until his last day Rodgers dictated to the packers how things should be done.and of course the packers groveled to the very last. Gutekunst and LaFleur must have no respect from that locker room sniveling to Rodgers as much as they did

  9. If he has a problem being coached hard, that doesn’t bode well for the temperature of Saleh’s seat when they perform poorly this season and questions are asked about Rodger’s discipline or lack thereof and the failure of the coaching staff to lead. Rodgers seems more concerned with having his own way than in winning championships. The New York fan base won’t like that very much.

  11. No way BB was going to import a 60 mil per QB at 39. Not buying it. BB probably made a call to get the Jets to bite and it worked!

    Hilarious.

  12. He knew Belichick wasn’t going to put up with his games and Robert Kraft wasn’t going to take Aarons side. He went to the Jets where he can do what he wants without any push back. If it goes his way he’ll have Saleh out of there sooner than later.

  13. That would be a very interesting relationship between QB and coach along with the legacy of Tom Brady in the recent rear-view mirror and going into media. It would have been huge for Rodgers to put himself in that environment.

  14. Belichick likes Super Bowls. Rodgers would have made New England an instant SB contender.

    It certainly isn’t out of the realm that this happened.

  15. The Patriots are a damn mess. Mac Jones will be a good NFL quarterback and Belichick completely sabotaged him with two bozo clowns in Patricia and Judge. At this point, I believe more in Mac Jones than the current Patriots management.

  16. Smells like a planted “Jets get the upper hand” story to distract from the dismal work of the GM and owner. Their cap management disaster for a 39 year old QB on the downward slope is just pathetic. They will get eaten alive this year.

  17. I’ll take Mac over The Liar any day!
    Let’s gooooo Pats!
    The AFC East. . . The Super Bowl. . .The World!!!

  18. I feel like Mac still in NE is some kind of error. He clearly isn’t a Belichick guy. I’m sure McDaniels would have traded for him if the price was right. There were a number of veteran QBs available to Belichick, including Garappolo. The gusto would have been to make a trade and reunite O’Brien and Young. Instead, the Patriots sat still and did nothing—running it back. Most likely, this also proves Rodgers wouldn’t have gone to Raiders, which I assumed.

  19. Aaron Rodgers continuing to do what he does best, be a diva. Can’t play for a tough coach, poor baby. He thinks he’s bigger than the team. I doubt that’ll fly in NY and it certainly wouldn’t fly with Belichick. That’s why he had a falling out with Brady. Brady’s head got too big

  20. billsrthefuture says:
    June 17, 2023 at 2:24 pm
    Belichick likes Super Bowls. Rodgers would have made New England an instant SB contender.

    It certainly isn’t out of the realm that this happened.

    —————-

    Laughable. He offers Brady 25 mil per, but then decides to offer a 39 year old narcissist acting like Brady or worse a trade of picks an import 60 mil per year? Do yoy drink the silly juice everyday or every hour?

    You people will believe anything won’t you even if it sounds completely made up.

    The whole point of walking from an aging QB was to not get caught overpaying or letting the diva QB control the narrative.

    That was NEVER going to happen in NE, including with Tom Brady, as we saw Kraft/BB show Brady the door by not going past a 2 year deal at 25 mil each like Brady wanted.

    Brady NEVER got what he wanted. Hence the skipping of OTAs, etc.

    You people are obtuse and this Craig Carton guy is a criminal to boot. Anyone with any sense of critical thinking skills can see right through the stupidity of this.

    Brady wasn’t coachable anymore. BB wanted to coach his QB.

    I maintain that if anything BB called GB just to poke around like he does all the time with players and teams through his relationships with GMs and agents.

  21. This is unlikely to be true but if BB was really now dumb enough to want Rodgers as a starting QB hopefully this is BB’s last season with the Pats.

    And I am a big fan of BB, but everyone loses their mojo.

    Special thanks to Aaron Rodgers for rejecting a trade in the unlikely event this did happen.

  22. The total New England fandom would have compared the GOAT and Rodgers 24/7. Rodgers would not have handled that very well, being the diva that he is. Not buying this at all.

  23. pg33 says:
    June 17, 2023 at 2:31 pm
    I feel like Mac still in NE is some kind of error. He clearly isn’t a Belichick guy

    ———-

    BB drafted him

  25. ejvyas says:
    June 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm
    BS. BB wont ever trade for a liar who spews hate

    ——-

    You’re a special kind of stupid aren’t you?

