Mike Evans, Bucs working toward third contract

Mike Evans signed a five-year, $82.5 million extension with the Buccaneers in 2018. The receiver now is entering the final year of that deal due to make $13 million in base salary and count $23.699 million against the salary cap.

The sides have begun preliminary talks about a third contract for Evans, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, and both sides are motivated to get it done this summer.

“Mike loves Tampa,” Deryk Gilmore, Evans’ agent, told Stroud. “I know the feeling is mutual. His production is the best of all the guys out there. . . . The Bucs’ ownership has to love that Mike isn’t even an off-the-field conversation but an on-the-field terror. I’ve got to think they would like to lock him up to a third deal.”

Evans’ yearly average of $16.5 million ranks 17th in the league at his position, behind even teammate Chris Godwin, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal a year ago. Tyreek Hill, at $30 million per season, has the highest annual average in the league at receiver.

Evans, 29, has an NFL-record nine consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career. He already ranks as the best offensive player in team history with 10,425 career receiving yards and 81 touchdowns.

  1. Pay him whatever he wants. This dude is an absolute hall of famer on the field, and an even better person off of it. He’s extremely active in his charitable work, and doesn’t want any credit or recognition for it. He’s earned whatever it is they end up paying him, and more.

  4. Future Hall of Famer. Model citizen off the field. Consistent pro-bowl level production on the field. Buc 4 Life.

  5. just remember what happened to Julio Jones after the Falcons gave him that last big contract…..:just sayin

  6. Evans has walked the walk a model citizen and an exceptional player. He deserves to retire a buc.

  7. Seems more and more rare to see an WR actually finish their contract these days with no drama or hold-out/hold-in. Props to Evans, and also props to the Bucs, who seem to have done a good job of building up their culture from what it was just a short time ago.

  8. Rare to get a stud who constantly performs that is past his rookie contract and didn’t become a diva. Quietly does charity, never in the news, no stupid tweets, etc. deserves every penny.

  9. Mike Evans over the yrs sure is quick to want to bust someone’s face open on the field if someone so much as looks at him the wrong way, so it makes it that much more amazing just how down to earth, kind he is off the field. Dude is an all timer in the community. Also is soft spoken, not up in the clubs or whatever like other dumb athletes and getting in to trouble. Like Lattimore….

