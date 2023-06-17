Ron Rivera: Sam Howell will start training camp as the Commanders’ QB1

USA TODAY Sports

After the 2022 season ended, the Commanders gave quarterback Sam Howell a tentative endorsement as the team’s top option for 2023.

It came with a caveat. Through the offseason program, nothing has changed.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, coach Ron Rivera told reporters Howell will enter training camp as the starter.

“He’s much shown us what we want to see,” Rivera said.

The Commanders added veteran Jacoby Brissett, who hasn’t been willing to concede anything to Howell. For now, though, it’s still Howell.

“He’s young, we know he is young,” Rivera said. “There was a lot of room for growth, and we know that, but he’s got a good skillset. He’s mobile, he’s got good foot movement, he’s got quick twitch to him, good decision maker. He is still learning to make those decisions, but he’s also got the arm talent and that’s the thing that excites us.”

The team’s confidence in Howell has been buoyed by the decision to mic him up and listen to how he handles things at the line of scrimmage.

“A couple things that really stood out to me was really his confidence level in terms of calling the huddle, breaking the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, making his calls and then operating the offense,” Rivera said.

Howell will continue to operate the offense as the No. 1 quarterback, once training camp opens. It will continue to be up to him to do enough to hold the job.

For now, Howell has time to relax and kick back. Have a drink. Maybe a steak. Well, maybe not a steak.