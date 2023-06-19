Browns see Elijah Moore as a threat all over the field

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 19, 2023, 12:43 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Getty Images

The Browns acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore in a trade with the Jets this offseason, and the early returns from Organized Team Activities are that Moore is going to be a playmaker all over the field.

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said he’s been impressed with the way Moore can do everything asked of a wide receiver in Cleveland’s offense.

“He has great flexibility, inside and outside flexibility,” Van Pelt said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He can run individual routes outside and win out there. He can come into the slot and has the twitch to win in the slot as well. He has excellent hands and a good feel for the game. So really a complete receiver that can play both inside and out.”

Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea said Moore and quarterback Deshaun Watson are already developing a rapport.

“He has exceptional ball skills and very strong hands, so as well as Deshaun throws the ball and as well as Deshaun throws the ball down the field, Elijah’s able to track the ball at all levels of the offense,” O’Shea said. “He can track the ball in that short area and take a ball and catch and run. He can get behind the defense and track the deep ball very well and especially at his size, being a smaller receiver, he really plays big in my opinion and he’s got exceptional ball skills. So it fits really well with our quarterback.”

The Jets took Moore with the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft but soured on him last year after he and the coaching staff seemed not to see eye-to-eye about his role in the offense. The Browns think he’ll have a big role in their offense, and get enough passes thrown his way to remain a happy camper.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Browns see Elijah Moore as a threat all over the field

  1. lol!!

    This guy is a Jets draft pick who busted. He’s not a threat whatsoever.

  2. If Moore plays well then it looks very bad for the Jets who wasted him with Zach Wilson and then gave him away.

    It’s a bad look on Joe Douglas and the recently fired OC Mike LaFleur, who benched him and then underused him because he was fed up with not being targeted with Zach Wilson as QB. Throwing away 2nd round picks is not how you rebuild a team.

  4. I loved both Elijah and Rondale Moore coming out of college, both have shown they can be very good WRs in the NFL playing at a high level when on the field but both have struggled with minor nagging soft tissue injuries. Rondale Moore was playing at a pro bowl very high level before yet again pulling his hamstring and coming off the field. Having done a bunch of soft tissue work this next year I think he stays healthy this year and has a big year showing off the tremendous elite athleticism/speed that makes him so special (4.28 40/6.7 3 cone/42in vertical) . w/ a very good talented WR corps around him and healthy OL in front of a healthy Rondale I’d bet he has a career year this season for 900-1100YDs/3-4TDs this year and around the same for Elijah Moore. Those were my two fav WRs coming out a few years ago n this is the year they break out

  5. He should be the clear cut WR2 behind Amari Cooper. Slot, outside, versatile. Love his potential.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.