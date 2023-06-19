David Bakhtiari: Don’t want to jinx or oversell it, but knee feels very strong

Posted by Josh Alper on June 19, 2023, 1:13 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers Offseason Workout
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari made some headlines earlier this offseason by referring to the Packers as “they” and saying the team is in rebuilding mode, which was a characterization that some others in the organization took issue with in response.

Bakhtiari later revisited the comments and said that rebuilding didn’t mean the team couldn’t contend in 2023. Their chances of doing so will look better if Bakhtiari is healthy and playing well, but the last couple of seasons have been short on the health front.

Knee issues kept Bakhtiari out for all but one game in 2021 and he missed six more contests last year. Bakhtiari’s final offseason report on the current state of his knee was a positive one, however.

“I feel really good,” Bakhtiari said, via Pete Dougherty of PackersNews.com. “Obviously I don’t want to jinx it or oversell anything. But I think it will show up in how much I play. . . . I was just giving it everything I could to make it work for last year. It wasn’t ideal, but sometimes you’re not dealt the best hand. Now I’d say from a (knee) strength standpoint I feel very strong.”

Bakhtiari is signed through 2024 with a cap hit of over $40 million in the final year of his deal. The Packers can get $21.5 million of it back if they part ways with him after the 2023 season or they could work out an extension to lessen the cap charge while keeping him around. The state of his knee will help determine what path everyone takes in the future.

9 responses to “David Bakhtiari: Don’t want to jinx or oversell it, but knee feels very strong

  1. Packers are going to seriously regret not drafting a LT in RD1 And not investing in a very shaky OL at all when you have a limited QB who’s not good under pressure starting this next season that’s pretty negligent. Packers will great regret their moves when Bahktiari inevitably goes down again. There were multiple mid round picks between 2-5 who would of really bolstered tue interior to, they took a horrible WR like Reed instead when WRs like Stanford, Tillman, Mimms and Downs were all still on the board. Really weird draft in GB.

  2. “Knee issues kept Bakhtiari out for all but one game in 2021 and he missed six more contests last year”…
    ++++++
    “… due to having his appendix removed”

  3. Packers could probably squeeze another first round draft pick out of the Jets to reunite Rodgers with his left tackle of choice. Jets’ O-line is one big question mark.

  6. In other words I could be on the market soon, looking to get the hell out of GB.
    I dont think he is a happy camper there either and is thinking trade bait maybe.

  7. hawkkiller says:
    June 19, 2023 at 1:25 pm
    Packers are going to seriously regret not drafting a LT in RD1 And not investing in a very shaky OL at all when you have a limited QB who’s not good under pressure starting this next season that’s pretty negligent. Packers will great regret their moves when Bahktiari inevitably goes down again. There were multiple mid round picks between 2-5 who would of really bolstered tue interior to, they took a horrible WR like Reed instead when WRs like Stanford, Tillman, Mimms and Downs were all still on the board. Really weird draft in GB.
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    Ya reed had one good year at msu and it wasnt his last one. He was a total piss poor choice but then again, Gutt always has you guessing just what is he drinking

  9. Gotta keep Love upright so all the shareholders can watch him throw pick sixes.

