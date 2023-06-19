DeMeco Ryans: Texans are in a really good spot

June 19, 2023
Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp
DeMeco Ryans wrapped up his first offseason program as the Texans head coach last week and he said he’s satisfied with the work that the team has put in to this point in the year.

Ryans said that players “are confident in what they’re doing” after learning the new schemes and terminology that have been installed by the coaching staff over the last couple of months. That leaves him feeling good about where the team is as they move toward the start of training camp next month.

“For right now and where we are, we’re in a really good spot,” Ryans said, via Mark Lane of USAToday.com. “We just ended on the field — like the way the guys are competing back and forth, offense, defense — both making plays, both challenging each other — iron sharpening iron. That’s exactly what I wanted.”

The Texans have gone 11-38-1 with four different head coaches over the last three seasons, so there’s a pretty big hole for Ryans to lead the team out of in the coming months. Finishing the job in one season may be too much to ask, but Ryans isn’t expected to be another one-and-done in Houston and establishing the foundation for better days would make for a successful first year on the job.

8 responses to “DeMeco Ryans: Texans are in a really good spot

  2. First time Head Coach, first year coaching there will be lots of mistakes! This is one of them! You have the worst team in the league (based on last years record) along with Chicago. The safe proper thing to say is there is alot of work to be done but the team is embracing this challenge…

  4. If the Texans brass gives him more than a 1-season try-out, I think DeMeco is going to do great. They all know that this is a trash year, but they can be competitive in a trash division.

  5. He was my favorite player when he played LB for the Texans. If anyone can teach a defense how to tackle he’s the man…

  6. Of course he will get more than a year. Culley and Lovie were never more than placeholders. Culley was such a disaster (thank you, Jack) they couldn’t afford to keep him for a second year. As for Lovie, usually you draft players that fit what the coach is doing, but Caserio took Stingley, a bad fit for Lovie’s system. That’s because Lovie was never in the long-range plans.

  7. The AFC South is going to be very interesting to watch this year. Division full of young QB’s. If Tannehill gets benched or traded that makes Trevor Lawrence as the longest tenured QB starting his 3rd season. This division is due for a breakout. While it may not be this year I think next year this division will have a lot of playmakers and a very competitive division.

