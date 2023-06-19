Fired coaches provide an interesting exception to NFL’s gambling policy

The NFL’s gambling policy, by its own terms, applies to current NFL Personnel. It does not encompass former or prospective employees of teams or the league office.

On Sunday, we addressed the potential application of the gambling policy to free agents, players not under contract with any team. The league believes certain players not actually on rosters still fall within the scope of the gambling policy, given the preamble to the Collective Bargaining Agreement — even though the gambling policy isn’t mentioned in the CBA and exists independently of it. And even though there has been no indication that the NFL does anything to educate free agents regarding this policy that supposedly applies to them.

In response to Sunday’s item, another wrinkled was mentioned by a league source who, like we do, spends way too much free time pondering the various flaws in the NFL’s gambling policy.

By its terms, the gambling policy does not apply to unemployed coaches (or other unemployed team personnel). Because only players are unionized, the NFL has no vehicle for shoehorning former and but potentially future employees into the gambling policy by referencing a CBA.

Ponder the ensuing loophole. A fired head coach can bet on NFL football, if he so chooses. Ditto for a fired G.M. Or any other team employee (assistant coach, trainer, etc.) can bet on NFL football during the period of unemployment with one team that precedes re-employment with another.

Consider the implications. Last year, former Colts coach Frank Reich could have spent the balance of the 2022 season betting for, or against, the Colts or any other NFL team. And he would have been free to keep doing so until he signed his contract to coach the Panthers. (This is not a suggestion that he did. It’s just an example.)

What if, as MDS has suggested, an owner presses a coach to tank, the way Dolphins owner Stephen Ross allegedly did with former head coach Brian Flores in 2019? What if the coach resists and the owners makes it clear he’ll find an interim coach who will do what the owner wants? The fired head coach could then bet against his former team each and every week without violating the NFL’s gambling policy, as long as he doesn’t take another job with the NFL or one of its teams.

The broader point in this and most other items regarding the gambling policy is to demonstrate a problem with it, so that it will be rectified. Our goal is to get the NFL to improve and expand the educational process. To simplify it so that it will be more effective. To remove from players the ability to bet on sports other than NFL football. And, as is clear from this latest item, to bake into coaching contracts a requirement that they refrain from betting on NFL football for one year, two years, five years, whatever after their employment ends.

The NFL takes gambling seriously. But not nearly seriously enough. How can it? With so much money being made from sports books — and with owners actually owning pieces of sports books companies — the inherent hypocrisy necessarily takes some of the steam out of the process for the proper creation, education, and enforcement of the rules.

Consider this example. The NFL has a major and massive sponsorship with Olive Garden. Several owners are major stockholders in Olive Garden. But no NFL or team employee is ever allowed to eat there.

How hard would it be for the NFL to navigate the process of crafting, educating, and enforcing the no-Olive-Garden rule, when the NFL and some of its owners are in fully bed with Olive Garden?

It would be impossible to fully and properly compartmentalize the two. When it comes to gambling, the league will only be able to credibly and effectively create and enforce its gambling policies if/when the NFL completely and totally shuns any and all involvement with gambling.

That horse, unfortunately, is already too far out of the barn. And he’s munching on a feedbag full of items from the Olive Garden menu.

  1. If a fired coach wants to pretty much guarantee he’ll never get hired again he could gamble all he wanted

    Are you assuming these fired coaches will announce their planned bets? How would the NFL even know????

  3. I had no idea a player,or nfl employee couldn’t eat at olive garden.

    What about sports agents? Are they allowed to gamble on nfl games? What about private position coaches that are paid solely by the player? The rabbit hole goes deep in this one.

  4. It’s a complicated issue, I get it, but NFL coaches and other personnel should have the same restrictions as anyone else in the league. Why? Because the NFL is a relatively small pond and everyone knows everyone else to some degree. If Reich had wanted to gamble while he wasn’t employed, he would’ve had access to friends around the league and could’ve gotten all kinds of insider info on injuries, etc.

    As I said, it’s complicated. The NFL has no right to dictate to former employees, but league employees don’t lose their contacts or inside knowledge when they get fired, or whatever.

    But these questions are what happens when the biggest sports league in the world gets in bed with the gambling industry. It’s hypocritical for the NFL to make money from gambling but then clutch at their pearls when someone in the league gambles.

    This greed and hypocrisy has been brought to you by Draft Kings.

  5. Not that difficult to solve. Create a policy that makes any player, coach or specified front office personnel ineligible to work with a team for 1 year after the last instance of gambling on football at any level. Require new hires, signed players etc to self report any gambling on football within 12 months of the date of hire with a 5 year ban for being untruthful. Teams can sign these personnel or players with no issues but they must wait until after the 12 month window to allow them to participate in team activities. This approach allows teams to continue to hire them, allows them to continue to be employed gainfully, but removes them from being able to affect the outcome of a game which they may have gambled on.

  6. Wouldn’t their contract technically keep them employed even after being fired? Most continue to get paid through the end of the contract. Gambling would jeopardize that, right?

  8. The problem here for the NFL is not that fired or unemployed coaches/execs shouldn’t be allowed to gamble. The NFL shouldn’t care if they do (or should barely care). It isn’t the job of the NFL to ensure a level playing field for sports betters. So what if someone betting has nonpublic information. Gamblers and oddsmakers should care, but not the NFL. It is the job of the NFL to ensure a level playing field for football games. Unemployed coaches and execs have no ability to influence the outcome of games, and thus their gambling habits don’t affect the integrity of the game.

    Logically, the same would apply to unemployed players. The NFL is trying to restrict unemployed players on technicality, not logic or principle.

  9. I know I don’t bet for this exact reason. If a scout drives by my yard while I am rifling the ball around to the kids, I don’t want to tell him (or her) “I can’t. I just placed a wager that the Washington Generals are going to thump the Globetrotters this holiday season in Parsippany.”

  11. It’s amazing no coach has been fired from the Lions. That team is a total mess in the locker room! Half their WRs are cut or suspended.

  12. Seems to me that the only rule should be to bet all you want (since the nfl obviously has no problem with gambling in general) but if you are ever found to have bet against your team in any way, you are banned from the league in all capacities for life.

  13. The entire Lions staff should be canned. Massive roster hit for an alleged up and coming team.

