Gardner Minshew: Anthony Richardson has been improving steadily

Gardner Minshew may or may not begin the season as the Colts’ starting quarterback, but sooner than later the role is expected to go to No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.

Even though Minshew is entering just his fifth season, he’s embraced the role of veteran mentor for the rookie quarterback. Richardson noted that he’s planning to get with Minshew to work in the time between the end of minicamp and start of training camp. And last week, Minshew said it’s been great to watch Richardson come along during the offseason program.

“First time kind of being the older guy, it’s a little bit different. It’s cool to be able to help,” Minshew said in his press conference. “Wherever I can, helping him — to see the things that he’s picking up, it’s exciting. I remember kind of doing the same stuff and remembering how hard, but also how fun it is when that starts clicking. It’s been cool to kind of see that part.

“[M]y performance doesn’t really have anything to do with his performance. I can go out there and be great and it’s not going to affect him. He can go out there and be great and it’s not going to affect me. So, I think our whole room is just pushing to be the best that we can be and that way serves the team the best we can.”

With Richardson, Minshew, and Sam Ehlinger on the roster, Minshew said all three quarterbacks have been supportive of each other, which has created some good energy. But Richardson has been trying to make the most of his opportunity.

“It’s been cool to see him — he studies hard, he picks it up, he wants to learn,” Minshew said. “So, he’s been doing a great job there. He has been improving steadily and I think he will continue to.”