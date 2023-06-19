Jack Jones likely to be arraigned Tuesday on gun charges

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is expected to arraigned Tuesday in East Boston District Court on weapons charges, the Boston Globe reports.

Courthouses were closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

Jones, 25, was arrested Friday after two firearms were found in his travel luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport. He was charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport; possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card; unlawful possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm; and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

“If he were convicted and sentenced consecutively on each charge he’d face more than 30 years in prison,” James Borghesani, a spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, told the Boston Globe.

Consecutive sentences are rare, however, as the newspaper pointed out.

Still, the charges are serious, and thus Jones faces potential stiff punishment for having two guns in his carry-on luggage as he went through a security checkpoint. A routine X-ray screening revealed the guns, and the Massachusetts State Police arrested Jones, who was ticketed on a flight to Los Angeles.