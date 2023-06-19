Jaguars could avoid temporary move, but renovation would take longer and cost $190 million more

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2023, 12:44 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars

As the Jaguars explore potential alternate locations for two years of home games if/when they strike a deal to renovate their Jacksonville stadium, there’s an option that doesn’t involve moving at all.

Per Gene Frenette for the Florida Times-Union, via Sports Business Daily, the Jaguars could play at home while the renovation happens. However, the process would last four years — and it would cost an extra $190 million.

It also would, as Frenette explained it, result in “less parking on game day,” along with “construction dust.” It also “would likely wreak havoc for fans maneuvering around some parts of the stadium.”

The current target for two-year relocation (likely to Gainesville, Orlando, or Daytona) would be 2026 and 2027. A stay-at-home renovation would last from 2026 through 2029.

None of this becomes relevant until the Jaguars and the local politicians come up with a plan for sharing the costs of the renovated stadium and surrounding entertainment district. It’s expected to cost $2 billion, with the team supposedly willing to share the expenses on a 50-50 basis.

So it’s going to take $1 billion in taxpayer money to get this done, and to secure the team’s long-term future in Jacksonville.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Jaguars could avoid temporary move, but renovation would take longer and cost $190 million more

  2. The team is willing to “share” the $2 billion cost with the tax pawer.

    Thanks but no thanks.
    Any politician that forks over that needs to get thrown out of office, and their party to lose seats as punishment.

  3. He’s leveraging this so the owners will send him to London. Had this one nailed for a decade.

  4. I guess this means the move to London may take a little longer than they had hoped for. Going to have to spend some money to maximize profits until the league is ready to put a few teams in Europe.

  7. The residents of Jacksonville have to collectively pay one billion $, have the team be away for two years, then pay extra money to go to games once the stadium is done. Can’t beat that deal.

  8. What people seem to be missing is khan doesn’t own the stadium the city does which is why the team is asking for a 50 50 split. There are event held by the city that the Jaguars don’t benefit from.

  9. Well, they have those beautiful renditions of the stadium sitting on the beautiful renovated waterfront.

  10. The Jags in London would make this franchise continue to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. No NFL player wants to uproot and move internationally. No free agents will want to go to Londonville. This isn’t going to happen. Why leave sunny Florida for dreary London. Leave the great USA for the UK. Shahid Khan is not moving the team or he would already have moved. He just wants the fans in London to believe that crap so he can make money off of merchandise.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.