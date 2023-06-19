Jordan Love: I think the sky’s the limit for us on offense

Getty Images

One of the biggest questions of the 2023 season is how Jordan Love will fare in his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

There were plenty of positive reports from coaches and players about how Love has been faring during the team’s offseason work and Love shared a positive take on where things stand when he spoke to reporters at the end of that program. Love said he thinks the players around him on offense form a unit with the potential to reach great heights come the fall.

“I think we’ve got a great team,” Love said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “I think we have a good offense, a young offense. We have a lot of work to keep putting in, keep building together. And I think we have a really good defense. Once we get everybody back and healthy, we’ll be really good. I think we’ve got playmakers on offense. I think all the weapons we have at receiver, tight end and running back, we’ve got guys who can make plays. . . . I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky’s the limit for us.”

The Packers open the season in Chicago on September 10 and there will be plenty of people watching to see how high they can rise with Love at the controls.