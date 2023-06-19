Jordan Love: I think the sky’s the limit for us on offense

Posted by Josh Alper on June 19, 2023, 9:10 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers Offseason Workout
Getty Images

One of the biggest questions of the 2023 season is how Jordan Love will fare in his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

There were plenty of positive reports from coaches and players about how Love has been faring during the team’s offseason work and Love shared a positive take on where things stand when he spoke to reporters at the end of that program. Love said he thinks the players around him on offense form a unit with the potential to reach great heights come the fall.

“I think we’ve got a great team,” Love said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “I think we have a good offense, a young offense. We have a lot of work to keep putting in, keep building together. And I think we have a really good defense. Once we get everybody back and healthy, we’ll be really good. I think we’ve got playmakers on offense. I think all the weapons we have at receiver, tight end and running back, we’ve got guys who can make plays. . . . I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky’s the limit for us.”

The Packers open the season in Chicago on September 10 and there will be plenty of people watching to see how high they can rise with Love at the controls.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Jordan Love: I think the sky’s the limit for us on offense

  2. I would be more worried about just how low the floor is going to be.

  3. What Packers fans want to see from Jordan is poise in the pocket, and making good decisions as he looks over the defenses. He has the talent. His footwork and passing motion have been tweaked since his college days. The next hurdle for him,…is he ready mentally ? Will the game slow down for him to where he feels comfortable. If that comes quickly,… the sky is the limits.

  4. The Packers can win 9 games on talent alone. They’re not Super Bowl contenders yet, but there’s no reason at all why they can’t win the division, when you look at who their competition is.

  5. Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, two incredibly talented rookie TEs. There are plenty of players to make the offense go. The schedule is incredibly easy. If Love can get the job done, and there is no reason to believe that he cannot, it will be a good season.

  7. This is a very youthful team, one of the youngest in the league, going through a transitional season.
    The experience will be vital.
    Milestones will be felt in increments, but there’s no reason, barring significant losses to injuries, that they shouldn’t be in the mix of things as far as the division goes.

    The haters and the rest of the bitter divisional rivals, will use these encouraging words against Jordan.
    They’ll turn this into another negative like they always do.
    It’s just who they are and, quite honestly, it’s all they know.
    But, the future is looking bright in Packerland and I’m excited to see just how it all unfolds. 😃

  8. Let’s be honest. The Packers went from having the best QB in the division to having the worst QB in the division. The ranking in order Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, Jared Goff, and Love, and that is what the final team standings ranking will also show. SKOL.

  10. keithmillardloveshardees says:
    June 19, 2023 at 9:49 am

    1:1 TD/INT ratio on tap.
    *********
    And with only a one win lead, Jordan Love can possibly match or even surpass all of Kirk Cousins’ postseason success in his first official year as an NFL starter.
    Yikes!!! 😳

  12. One thing this kid has is self confidence, which is sometimes the most important athletic attribute.

  14. The chirping we hear up in GB is going to go from the birds of spring to the crickets of fall.

  16. Whenever players say “the sky’s the limit,” it’s such a silly response that it’s almost not worth printing.

    During the draft, we uniformly hear that Player X is “special.” Never mind that maybe half of the players in the first-round are inconsequential; we have to put that gloss on things.

    We also hear that any player with multiple skills “is a swiss army knife.” Yet the play seldom matches up to the hype. How about when we hear: “Player X can take it to the house on every play?”

    Saying the sky’s the limit for the offense is trite and dull. And, nearly all of the time, like the other comments I cited, not true. But maybe we need our illusions.

  18. Watch out Jordan Love haters! He may soon be the next Packer QB whom you will Love to hate.

  19. Hard to see us winning any games in the NFCN except perhaps against the Bears. But we get to play a super easy 3rd place schedule since we were so awful last year. Winning 8 games again this year seems possible.

  20. If Loves actually does play decent this year, you are going to have to give him a pile of $ next off-season. Green Bay has wasted his rookie contract and have nothing to show for it.

  21. He has an excellent attitude and a level demeanor so far. I hope he can keep them through the inevitable ups and downs that will be coming.

  22. Jordan is incredibly blessed to be playing for the best team in the NFL at developing QB talent.

  23. Satan says:
    June 19, 2023 at 9:32 am
    The Packers can win 9 games on talent alone

    ————

    They will be lucky to win 4 games

  24. gibson45 says:
    June 19, 2023 at 10:29 am
    Bears and Packers will both better than the Lions this season.
    —————————————————————————————-
    Good thing Packers, Bears and Vikings fans have so much space in their heads so the Lions can live there rent free, lol. Every non-Lions article about the NFC North always brings out the Lions fear in the comments. As for Loves comment, looking up from the basement would make him think the sky is the limit. As for the Vikings they are purging the roster of talent because they are stuck with a bloated salary cap along with a QB they don’t want. Tanking for a QB in the 2024 draft. Bears fans, let me know when Fields actually reads a defense or throws into a tight window or completes a pass downfield that the DB didn’t fall down, lol.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.