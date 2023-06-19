Kevin O’Connell: My expectation is that Jordan Addison will be full go for training camp

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 19, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT
NFL: MAY 12 Minnesota Vikings Rookie Minicamp
Getty Images

Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison was dealing with an undisclosed minor injury during the offseason program, which kept him sidelined from the team’s practices.

But last week, head coach Kevin O’Connell said Addison should be OK when the Vikings reconvene for training camp.

“We’ve had a plan in place for him and continuing to kind of build up to where he’ll be,” O’Connell said in his Tuesday press conference. “He’ll be spending quite a bit of time continuing his playbook. He’s been phenomenal in meetings and out here asking great questions when they come up.

“But my expectation is that Jordan will be full when we get going in late July.”

Addison was the 23rd overall pick in this year’s draft and could emerge as quarterback Kirk Cousins’ No. 2 option behind Justin Jefferson in the coming season. He caught 59 passes for 875 yards with eight touchdowns last year at USC.

3 responses to “Kevin O’Connell: My expectation is that Jordan Addison will be full go for training camp

  1. Jefferson, Hockenson, and Addison is a pretty lethal combo. Don’t sleep on KJ Osborne either. If you look at his numbers he’s produced over 650 yards in each of the last 2 years. That’s more than Christian Watson’s been able to manage, and Pack fans are talking like he’s the next Davante.

  2. Kwesi is 2 for 2 when it comes to wasting first round picks on oft injured players.

  3. The Vikings were desperate for receiving help once Jaire exposed Jefferson with that sad 1 catch for 15 yard performance in their humiliating 41 -17 beatdown.

