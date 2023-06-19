Lionel Messi reportedly will make more per year from Miami’s MLS team than any NFL player

June 19, 2023
Although soccer has become more and more popular in America over the past several decades, the NFL remains the undisputed king of all U.S. sports. Still, an aging soccer player is about to trump the highest-paid football player.

Alex Silverman of Sports Business Journal reports that Inter Miami of Major League Soccer will give Lionel Messi a compensation package worth $50-60 million per year. The amount includes signing bonus, salary, and equity in the franchise.

Yes, equity in the franchise. Something no NFL player has. Something no NFL player will ever get. Even if a player such as (to name just one name) Patrick Mahomes deserves it.

Messi turns 36 on Saturday. His best days on the pitch are behind him. And yet he’ll still make more than the best players in the NFL, including a piece of an ever-appreciating asset.

The problem for NFL players (and the saving grace for NFL owners) is the salary cap. The importance of having money to pay other players keeps players like Mahomes from wanting what they deserve. It changes their perspective from money to legacy, sacrificing what they should desire for what they crave.

It’s a great scam, something the players agreed to more than 30 years ago when the landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement was put in place. It gave players true free agency with the caveat of the franchise tag. It also gave owners the built-in sob story that if they pay one player too much, they won’t have enough to pay everyone else.

With the compensation for players fully and completely transparent (if only ownership revenues were so easily known), the owners benefit from the ability of media and fans to criticize a player who blows the curve and, in turn, knocks the team’s salary cap out of whack.

The MLS has a salary cap, too. But its Beckham Rule allows for the rules to be disregarded when necessary to attract star players, like Messi.

Imagine if the NFL had something like that. Something that would acknowledge that the greatness of a given player transcends the team-by-team spending limit. That a player has such inherent value to the league that the normal rules will be ignored in order to get and to keep the player under contract.

Of course, the NFL doesn’t need that. There are no stars to be attracted from other leagues in other countries, no true competitor for Big Shield. The NFL grows its own stars — and then it keeps those starts from getting what they should with a salary cap that chokes off their expectations under the guise of team.

It’s brilliant. It’s foolproof. The media and the fans line up behind it, and the best players have no choice but to accept that they’ll never get truly and fairly compensated for what they bring to the game. So they abandon that pursuit and focus instead on winning as many championships as possible.

After all, it doesn’t cost the team very much in the grand scheme of things to buy the player and his teammates a big, fancy ring that, for the best and most important player on the team, becomes an inexpensive replacement for the money he should be making, but isn’t.

  2. Gene Upshaw got the players true free agency while selling them out on everything else.

  4. This might be true if the purpose of the sport was to make players as much money as possible. But it isn’t. That’s just a byproduct.

    The function of the NFL in society is to entertain the masses. The business function is to make wealth for the owners without whom there would not be a league.

    The players are high-paid employees. Most of them, even the best, come and go every few years. Many become popular but only a handful become true stars.

    The players are popular and drive revenue because they’ve been given a paid platform for doing so. But there’s always a next star coming around the bend.

    All this talk of “deserve” and “fair” and “sacrifice” – no player is “worth” what this suggests until they’ve already been made rich by a team and given an exclusive platform to present themselves. At that point, the team has effectively manufactured their value.

    I don’t think the players deserve more money. I think the owners and every other corporate stakeholder deserve less of it. And the only way that can happen is if we stop giving our time and money to them.

  7. The salary cap also ensures parity and a level of competitiveness that is a positive for the NFL and one of the reasons it has surpassed baseball in popularity.

    The Beckham Rule is in place to draw international superstars to the MLS and increase the popularity/value of the whole league. There is no need for this kind of rule in football, all the best players in the world already play in the NFL and have no other option.

  8. Mahomes makes 45 mill a year on average. And that’s not “fairly compensated” to you?

  9. The Messi contract can’t be compared because he isn’t being paid for what he brings as an athlete but as a star. It would have been a nightmare for him to be in the MLS 10 years ago. He is being paid as a promoter more than he is a player. The NFL needs no such service. The salary cap keeps the money coming in for all the markets. Not sure the league is as popular today if it is still the dynasty era of the 70s and 80s and only larger markets compete. Smaller markets would be crushed in the sport of football that needs a larger pay role to field a team than most other sports. Sure a guy like Mahomes is probably held back but he still makes a ton more than anyone else and now any QB who flashes talent is getting paid.

  10. Taylor Swift makes $15M per concert. If she works a full week, she makes more than Messi and Mahomes combined in a week.

  11. Messi will be worth every penny for the star power he brings. He’s literally the best in the world (or was, very recently) and a GOAT candidate. Prices for tickets to this terrible MLS team (last place) went from $20 a seat to $400 overnight, a 20x jump, and now they’ll go from a few thousand fans to sellouts. He’ll be on the news constantly wherever the team plays. They get better instantly and it wouldn’t surprise me if he leads them to a title.

    This would be like Brady unretiring to play in the Arena league. They’d become instantly relevant.

  12. Soccer teams in Europe look at the business model of the NFL in awe and would bite your hand off for something similar, that’s why the Euro Superleague was proposed despite the fans revulsion of it. If you want to see a handful of teams winning the Superbowl year after year, the best players all going to those teams, other teams running up huge debts or even going bust trying to keep up and have Middle Eastern States looking to get involved with ownership scrap the cap. It’s never going to happen obviously, unless the owners want to go down the turkeys vote for Christmas route.

  14. As a follower of both sports, I would say that a player of the talents and skills of Messi has not appeared yet in NFL history.

  15. Possibly because as a worldwide star Messi is on a different planet to any NFL player.

  17. The NFL has created a product that generates enough interest that people can get rich by starting a website and talking about the NFL. For some reason, some of these talkers like to constantly criticize the NFL for not allowing superstars to make enough money, even though destroying the system would make the NFL less interesting for people who might visit websites to see what the talkers have to say. Basically trying to take money out of their own pocket so players who make tens of millions can make even more.

  19. Uh….one massive difference. Messi, one guy, will be compensated MORE in one season than the total revenue of the Miami team ($58M).

    The equity is much different – it’s like comparing the equity in the New York Giants to a XFL team.

  20. buffalo69 says:
    June 19, 2023 at 5:12 pm
    Taylor Swift makes $15M per concert. If she works a full week, she makes more than Messi and Mahomes combined in a week.

    Bills fans are even bad at math, it is estimated that Swift makes around 9 million per show and that is then used to pay her band roadies securtiy etc. etc. etc, after taxes and othe r fees she may net 1-2 million maybe.

