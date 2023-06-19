Lions want Jahmyr Gibbs to “show physicality in every sense” at training camp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 19, 2023, 5:09 PM EDT
NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session
Getty Images

The Lions lined first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs up in a variety of spots during OTAs, including at wide receiver, but running backs coach Scottie Montgomery pointed to a more traditional running back trait as one that the team wants to see from the rookie in his first training camp.

Montgomery said that Gibbs has bei”got a little bit of an edge that people don’t know” after one season at Alabama that saw him see time as a runner, receiver, and kick returner. While that doesn’t necessarily paint the picture of a back who is going ot be used to do the dirty work between the tackles, Montgomery said that the Lions are going to be looking for that kind of ruggedness from Gibbs at training camp this summer.

“Be physical. Just show physicality in every sense,” Montgomery said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “I know this guy’s skill set from a speed, quickness, mental. I want him to be physical. If you’re a tough team, you don’t get toughness from the big guys. The big guys are going to be tough. If you’re a tough team, you’re small guys are tough.”

Former Bear David Montgomery signed with the Lions as a free agent and has been seen as a likelier bet to fit the physical role in the running back duo, but a strong camp for Gibbs could shift that outlook before the regular season is underway.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Lions want Jahmyr Gibbs to “show physicality in every sense” at training camp

  2. Gibbs will be a great contributor on offense, excited to see what he can do

  3. A team supposedly on the rise defies all logic and picks a RB with the 12th pick. It just shows how committed the Lions are to remaining irrelevant.

  4. He was over drafted and will end up being like Hock or Ebron.

    Bust.

  5. If the Lions were smart they would have waited to the 3rd for this kid and drafted a DB/WR.

  6. I feel like he was drafted way too early. I like the kid, but they should have placed another pick at WR or QB. The Lions had a sub par off season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.