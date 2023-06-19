Lions want Jahmyr Gibbs to “show physicality in every sense” at training camp

Getty Images

The Lions lined first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs up in a variety of spots during OTAs, including at wide receiver, but running backs coach Scottie Montgomery pointed to a more traditional running back trait as one that the team wants to see from the rookie in his first training camp.

Montgomery said that Gibbs has bei”got a little bit of an edge that people don’t know” after one season at Alabama that saw him see time as a runner, receiver, and kick returner. While that doesn’t necessarily paint the picture of a back who is going ot be used to do the dirty work between the tackles, Montgomery said that the Lions are going to be looking for that kind of ruggedness from Gibbs at training camp this summer.

“Be physical. Just show physicality in every sense,” Montgomery said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “I know this guy’s skill set from a speed, quickness, mental. I want him to be physical. If you’re a tough team, you don’t get toughness from the big guys. The big guys are going to be tough. If you’re a tough team, you’re small guys are tough.”

Former Bear David Montgomery signed with the Lions as a free agent and has been seen as a likelier bet to fit the physical role in the running back duo, but a strong camp for Gibbs could shift that outlook before the regular season is underway.