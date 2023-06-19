Matthew Stafford: We feel confident in Van Jefferson

Getty Images

Last week, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he’s feeling better about the team’s receiving corps after going through the offseason program.

Entering his fourth pro season, Van Jefferson should be a significant factor for a Los Angeles group undoubtedly led by Cooper Kupp.

While Jefferson was second on the team with 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the team’s Super Bowl winning season of 2021. But last year, injuries limited him to just 11 games. He caught 24 passes for 369 yards with three TDs.

Last week, quarterback Matthew Stafford said he’s anticipating a better season for Jefferson in 2023.

“Yeah he’s a really good player,” Stafford said in his press conference. “It was unfortunate what happened last year, just missing some time and having to battle through what he battled through. He’s a resilient kid and has done a nice job coming back, working himself into the mental position and the shape that he’s in right now.

“I think he looks great. The more reps I get with him better and I know he feels really confident going into the season. We feel confident in him.”

Stafford added that Jefferson “kind of does everything.”

“He’s got good size, got great speed down the field, catches it great, is sudden at the line of scrimmage, blocks in the run game, conscious,” Stafford said. “He just fits the room perfectly and I’m happy to have him on our team.”

It’s a key season for Jefferson, who is set to become a free agent next spring. In 44 games with 26 starts, he’s recorded 93 receptions for 1,391 yards with 10 touchdowns in his career.