Mitch Morse fully cleared after ankle, elbow surgeries

Bills center Mitch Morse didn’t do much during the team’s offseason program because of a pair of surgeries, but he’s on track for a fuller plate once the team gets to training camp.

Morse injured his elbow early in the 2022 season and said doctors told him he could put off surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament because his role doesn’t require throwing the ball. The ankle injury occurred later in the season and Morse had surgery because it “just didn’t get better” after resting this offseason.

Morse said the result of the ankle surgery was “very nice” and that he thinks he had a productive offseason despite mostly being an observer.

“I think so,” Morse said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “You don’t like seeing people do your job. As good as it is to get the opportunity to rest your body, it is nice to get physical reps at times. Some of the best offseasons I’ve gotten in regard to conceptually understanding [the offense] have been when I’ve been out with an injury.”

Morse said he was fully cleared for last week’s minicamp and he should be set for a full workload at camp later this summer.

2 responses to “Mitch Morse fully cleared after ankle, elbow surgeries

  1. The major concern is his head. He has suffered numerous concussions. I like everything about his ability. But, there’s no ability like durability. One more blow to the head and he could be done for good.

  2. This offensive line is a mess but still no excuse for this team coming up short the last 2 years. Joe Burrow got to the SB with a worse offensive line so Buffalo has no legitimate reason for not winning the championship.

