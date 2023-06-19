NFL still assessing options for Hard Knocks, other shows

Getty Images

Ever year, speculation centers on the team that will become the centerpiece of Hard Knocks, the HBO/NFL Films reality show that follows on specific team through training camp and the preseason. This year, the process of selecting the Hard Knocks team continues.

As it does, so does the league’s effort to select the subjects for its other reality shows. The league will need a team for the in-season Hard Knocks, along with one or more star players for a new edition of the Netflix Quarterback series, presuming that will continue for a second season.

Per multiple sources, the NFL has expanded its search for preseason Hard Knocks teams beyond the four that, by league rule, technically could be forced to do it — the Jets, Bears, Saints, and Commanders. The first three have made clear that they have no interest in doing it. The Commanders, we’re told, would do it if selected.

But the Commanders also are under consideration for the in-season version of the show. As it relates to Washington’s candidacy for either show, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the preference is to wait until the sale from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris has been officially finalized.

For now, the Commanders remain in consideration for the preseason Hard Knocks show. But the league is also looking for volunteers from beyond the list of four teams that can be compelled to do it.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking toward the early August debut of Hard Knocks. Presumably, the announcement will come at least a day or two before the film crew shows up.