NFL still assessing options for Hard Knocks, other shows

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2023, 1:38 PM EDT
Ever year, speculation centers on the team that will become the centerpiece of Hard Knocks, the HBO/NFL Films reality show that follows on specific team through training camp and the preseason. This year, the process of selecting the Hard Knocks team continues.

As it does, so does the league’s effort to select the subjects for its other reality shows. The league will need a team for the in-season Hard Knocks, along with one or more star players for a new edition of the Netflix Quarterback series, presuming that will continue for a second season.

Per multiple sources, the NFL has expanded its search for preseason Hard Knocks teams beyond the four that, by league rule, technically could be forced to do it — the Jets, Bears, Saints, and Commanders. The first three have made clear that they have no interest in doing it. The Commanders, we’re told, would do it if selected.

But the Commanders also are under consideration for the in-season version of the show. As it relates to Washington’s candidacy for either show, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the preference is to wait until the sale from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris has been officially finalized.

For now, the Commanders remain in consideration for the preseason Hard Knocks show. But the league is also looking for volunteers from beyond the list of four teams that can be compelled to do it.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking toward the early August debut of Hard Knocks. Presumably, the announcement will come at least a day or two before the film crew shows up.

  1. Awful, terrible, boring show! Especially the Lions season. Watching meathead Campbell coach was cringe.

  2. How did picking teams for that show become such a cluster ____?
    Because it’s one person who’s handling the entire thing.
    Roger Goodell makes lots of money for the owners and manages to turn the simplest issues into raging controversies.

  3. I wish the Vikings would do it as I don’t believe the regular season will be worth watching; at least make the preseason a little spicier.

  4. Why aren’t the Jets not forced to do the show? They haven’t contributed anything meaningful to the NFL for over a decade. Dan Campbell and Lions didn’t have a choice last year. I’m not sure what makes Robert Saleh and company so special.

  6. It shouldn’t be Washington. Give the new owner a year to straighten things out. It should be either Denver or Las Vegas. I understand they both miss by the criteria, but after last year’s expetations, they could both have great stories to tell. (Or a second year of train wrecks)

  8. Hards Knocks kind of peaked for me when Jeff Fisher was yelling at his players he was tired of going 7-9. That was 7 years ago.

  11. Hard Knocks is played out. The show ran its course. Time to find something new.

  12. Everything points to the Bears being on the show. It’ll be great watching all the players and coaches talking up Fields only to watch him.completely bomb like last year. Worst starting QB in the NFL will make for great comedy in Chicago.

