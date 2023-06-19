Pete Carroll says first-round rookie Devon Witherspoon is proving to be a fast learner

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 19, 2023, 4:28 PM EDT
2023 NFL Draft - Portraits
Getty Images

The Seahawks used the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and head coach Pete Carroll says Witherspoon is already proving that he is ready for the mental part of the pro game.

Witherspoon was slowed by a hamstring injury early in the offseason but was working with the starting defense once he got back to full speed. Carroll said that Witherspoon didn’t let the time off with the hamstring stop him from taking every mental rep.

“When we gave him the chance, he jumped right on it,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “He’s a really good football learner. He gets it, man. It makes sense to him, and he does things naturally really well, and that expedites the process.”

The Seahawks are counting on Witherspoon being able to start from Week One of his rookie year, and they think he’s going to be ready to do it — both physically and mentally.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Pete Carroll says first-round rookie Devon Witherspoon is proving to be a fast learner

  1. Woolen and Witherspoon are the new faces of the Seahawk D. Really opens up the field for the safties if you don’t have to double team wideouts.

  2. Hawks have potentially an elite secondary. But if they haven’t fixed the run D nobody will bother throwing the ball against them. If the revamped D line and 54’s return is even a moderate improvement Hawks could be pretty good this year

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.