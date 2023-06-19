Report: Stefon Diggs is unhappy with his role in offense, voice in play-calling

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2023, 9:03 AM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
The Stefon Diggs drama in Buffalo provided plenty of entertainment and intrigue for roughly 24 hours last week, before Bills coach Sean McDermott shifted into full-blown nothing-to-see-here mode.

Of course there is plenty of see. We saw it play out on Tuesday. A truce somehow was negotiated between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, a surely tentative middle ground that McDermott dared not disrupt by inadvertently blurting out the truth.

For most of last week, there were no reports regarding the source of Diggs’s obvious displeasure. On Sunday, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe filled the void with this nugget regarding the situation: “Diggs’s frustration is with his role in the offense and his voice in play-calling, per a league source close to the Bills’ locker room.”

The situation had been hiding in plain sight since the 17-point playoff loss to the Bengals. He gesticulated in frustration on the field late in the game. He stood before quarterback Josh Allen with arms spread and profanities likely flying. Diggs left the post-game locker room before meeting with reporters.

He skipped all of the voluntary portion of the offseason program, a fact that didn’t trouble Bills fans as much as it should have. Last week, the boiling point was quickly reached after Diggs showed up for mandatory minicamp, attended meetings with McDermott and G.M. Brandon Beane on Monday and Tuesday — and then left before the first mandatory minicamp practice started on Tuesday.

It’s still not clear whether Diggs stormed out or whether he was asked/told to leave. Diggs complained on social media about someone lying; it’s possible he left only after someone suggested that he do so.

Whatever the explanation for the mechanism of the departure, something went haywire to cause him to go. A disagreement. An argument. A confrontation. Raised voices. Something.

Volin’s report brings it back to the offense, which makes sense. Diggs got a new contract last year; it’s unlikely that his concerns are financial.

During Super Bowl week, Diggs explained in an appearance with Dan Patrick that the frustrations that became obvious during the playoff loss had been building for weeks.

The challenge now becomes fixing whatever it is that Diggs is upset about, while doing so in a way that does not disrupt the team’s broader objectives. Fortunately for the Bills, the expectations are lower than they were a year ago, when they were the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl, a franchise carrying the crippling burden of sky-high hopes without even getting to the AFC Championship the prior year.

The Diggs dilemma increases the pressure. Although this basic reality of life in the NFL makes some folks within the organization a little antsy, it’s a basic fact that chronic failure to get the most out of one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL will eventually get ownership to consider whether others need to be responsible for getting the most out of said quarterback, before his career ends.

Chris Simms and I have discussed this point from time to time on PFT Live. Something is missing. It’s either talent or the utilization of it. So the blame for the failure to get closer to the top of the mountain goes to the front office or the coaching staff. If the Diggs situation isn’t solved and if the Bills don’t get to the divisional round (or perhaps to the AFC Championship), the only way to keep Diggs happy for 2024 could be to make major changes around Allen and his No. 1 receiver.

69 responses to “Report: Stefon Diggs is unhappy with his role in offense, voice in play-calling

  1. WR1, Top 5 Roster, Top 3 QB, Paid $24M+ a year on a contender and he’s upset his deepshots dropped off when his QB had to play the last half of the year with a partially torn UCL.

  2. Told you it was about the offense because Dorsey was pretty bad at his job last year. Outside of Daboll, McDermott has hired poorly with his chief assistants. Leslie Frazier will forever be associated with 13 seconds, and their offense is associated with being soft despite playing in cold Buffalo. Even the K-Gun teams were more physical than these offenses.

  3. Sounds a bit like the Niners and Deebo last yr. and will likelu end the same way by the time the season starts.

  5. Sean McDermott has completely lost this team. And now the fans once it was revealed that Sean made the squibb kick call and called the D for the 13 second debacle and let everyone blame Leslie.

  7. I am so very tired of these diva wide receivers who think the world revolves around them. Diggs has always been a head case, starting when he was with Minnesota, and apparently nothing has changed with him. Million-dollar talent, ten cent head. It’s so sad.

  8. QBs want to moonlight as GMs. And now Wide Receivers want to cosplay as OC.

    So much for a division of labor.

  10. Is it in his contract that he gets input on play calling? Honestly surprised Florio and Simms didn’t portray him more for being immature.
    There isn’t enough brush-back for this nonsense and it hurts the league

  12. Diggs is painfully aware that their offense is not the same without Daboll’s scheme, play calling & leadership. Dorsey is not going to last if they flame out in the playoffs again.

  13. 60ftlesbianoctopus ,

    That’s kind of the point and most Buffalo fans should agree with him, as annoying as he is. They shouldn’t be as uneven as they are. This team frankly should have already won a Super Bowl with the far and away better talent they have had than other teams in the league. That’s not going to be the case going into this year for the first time in a few years. They have the numbers on paper (have had top scoring units on both sides of the ball), but when you watch them, something is just off, which manifests itself in that 13 second moment or that beatdown in the playoffs last year. That just can’t happen when Super Bowl windows open and shut so quickly in this league.

  14. Dude is the second coming of Randy Moss. As in talented but a cancer in the locker room. That whole, “chip on my shoulder” routine wears thin quickly.

  15. If you solve one Diggs problem, another will pop up soon. This is one of the reasons the Bills could fall short again.

  16. Once a player becomes a diva, they start to decline and they will never be happy no matter what. That’s when it’s time to cut the cord.

  18. Basically he sees what Justin Jefferson is doing to the league and wishes that were him.

  19. Cry me a river…geez. Nothing will ever be perfect. I can only imagine how frustrating it is. The Buffalo teams from the 4-peat Super Bowl appearances probably were a lot more frustrated. Every WR that ever lived gripes about play calling, but sometimes things just don’t go your team’s way. Maybe he should gripe about why the defense gave up just enough points to lose? Diggs is clearly a huge part of the offense, so if he feels underutilized he’s off his rocker. Don’t forget his QB wasn’t playing at 100%, so there’s that as well. The bigger the ego, the bigger the problem. Eventually he’ll run himself out of Buffalo and probably miss his best chance at a ring.

  20. totaly different than deebo and the niners, his was about over usage and getting paid accordingly, diggs is strictly saying get me the ball when the game is on the line- his methods are not likely to be viewed in a good light (rightfully so), however he does have a point- use your best players with the game on the line, that is what they are being paid for. diggs may be moving on though, hard to kaap that diva tude harnessed, tomlin does well with it for a bit, but most teams and coaches can not find a way to make it work when the player is that selfish and egotistical, seemingly the anti thesis of a team player essentially.

  21. If Diggs was guaranteed a Bills Super Bowl victory at seasons end – but had to agree to sub par numbers for the year – he would agree to the victory . There’s a reason why the Vikings let him go . Personal accolades are more important then the team for Diggs.

  22. Deebo’s issue was with money on an upcoming extension. The situations are totally different and you’ve never seen Deebo complain about how he’s being used, despite the speculation you may have read here and elsewhere in the media. After getting his money he happily played the wide back role he was *supposedly* not interested in.

  23. Tough to read aloud without laughing… He wants a voice in play-calling. Where? In the huddle?

  25. This is when you know you don’t have an elite QB. Great QBs distribute the ball to all their WRs especially star WRs and get them paid. Mahomes got Tyreek and Juju paid, Burrow will get Chase and Higgins paid. Josh Allen is very good but not great.

  26. The Buffalo Bills Super Bowl window has closed. Allen regressed last year without Daboll and McDermott does not know how to fix it. Diggs has turned into a diva WR, its over. Jacksonville moves up to #3 in AFC behind KC and Cinncy.

  27. Easy solution here, Stefon: If you want a voice in play calling so bad, hang up the cleats, take a 99+% pay cut and land an assistant job with a team. Do that for several years and work your way to a job where you’re the play calling and have full control. Otherwise, shutty and catch the footballs that are thrown to you.

  28. Diggs is a player, not a coach or manager. There are ways to positively offer up suggestions, opinions, observations and whatever else to the management. Diggs chose to take another route to make it wrong even if he is right. He needs to suffer the consequences of his actions.

  30. After Diggs’ famous catch against the saints, he became a super diva. That was his “Terrell Owens became T.O.” moment.

  33. i was today years old when i learned that wide receivers expected to have a voice in play calling.

  35. It’s a tough situation. There aren’t many receivers who can play like Diggs, but in the end it’s a team sport. The Bills are built to win now. Moving away from Diggs could cost them a shot at a Super Bowl appearance, but if he continues to be a distraction, it will put a strain on the team mentally. Someone needs to do a story and interview behavioral and psychological professionals who can shed some light on why wide receivers are so narcissistic. It’s ridiculous how immature most of them are.

  36. As a Vikings fan this is not a surprise — at all.

    “The challenge now becomes fixing whatever it is that Diggs is upset about, while doing so in a way that does not disrupt the team’s broader objectives. “

    Or…:

    If it’s true he wants a voice is play-calling, you can emphasize the point that coaches coach and players execute the plays and game plans presented accordingly. If it fails it’s the coach’s job on the line, not the player’s.

  37. Maybe they informed him his job description is to catch the ball and run. Not complicated.

  38. Solution to problem: HC, OC, and QB consult with Diggs b4 every offensive play. When Diggs offers his input, they say “Perfect call, best ever, no one else thought of that, lets do it”. Then, as season wears on, they will need to have Diggs call the defense too, you know, to keep him happy, because that’s why everyone else is there, to keep Stefon happy.

  40. The Diggs trade means Viking fans can finally brag about winning something

  41. Sure, if you are a fan of the team, you wish this wouldn’t happen…but Diggs is right. He was targeted plenty last year, but not in clutch situations. Give him the damn ball!

  44. You all can see what you want about Diggs, but this guy speak it out is what the bills need right now. Diggs is the fire on offense. Call him a diva, call him whatever, but Stefon Diggs is the best thing to happen to Josh, Allen and the bills.

  45. In the history of Football has any team ever let the WR do the play calling?? Is this guy for real??

  47. Oh my goodness! Hey guess what most people aren’t always happy with where they work, for a lot less money. We just can’t afford to not show up or just go home in protest. How bout you just run the routes and catch the ball as you get paid to do.

  48. Teams deal with retirements, injuries, off-field disqualifications, holdouts for contractual issues and now players demanding a say in play calling and game-plans.

    No wonder consistent winning is so rare. The organizations that have won consistently in the free agent period are few and far between.

  49. Where are all the bills fans who said the diggs OTA drama was much ado about nothing? All the Bills fans who are trying to brush Diggs’ nonsense under the rug, I don’t want to hear you complain when he destroys the season.

  50. The Bills have gotten the most out of their talent. This is it. They just aren’t as good as the Bengals or the Chiefs.

  51. This won’t be popular because it’s easier to just say “diva” but if you watched the Bills closely the 2nd half of last seasom, he’s not wrong. (if that really is his complaint). Whether it was play calling or Josh Allen, he was misused, especially in that loss. He was consistently open and it seemed like he wasn’t even being considered. Allen and the game calling looked like garbage and there were many times last year where Dorsey was way too vanilla. Diggs voiced his frustration to Allen because he’s literally the only one on the sideline that can. Fans that could hear have said he was yelling for Allen to not listen to Dorsey and change the plays. Dorsey was picked by Allen so Stef wen’t where he could to voice his complaints, Allen. When none of that was addressed in the off season, he didn’t show up for voluntary workouts and waited. He showed up when it was mandatory and had a meeting with Coach & GM where they hashed it out and was excused from day 1 of OTA’s. Of course, this can’t be verified but it makes sense.

  52. adKarma,

    And that won them what? You’re making my point for me. They also had the number one defense in the league a couple of years ago, but Indianapolis ran the ball for like 40 straight plays against them to win a game and then 13 seconds happened in the playoffs. Numbers don’t mean a thing when it’s uneven and your team doesn’t know how to handle key moments. Stacking numbers against cream puffs and shrinking in big moments doesn’t win championships. From week one last year, they took a half to exploit obvious matchup advantages against the Rams on opening night, and the result was that the game was nearly a draw in the first half because of haphazard play calling. You can get away with that sometimes, but you’re not going to consistently in this league. Again, the messenger is flawed, but he’s not wrong if he’s calling out what we all can see behind closed doors.

  55. “Enabling active players to have a say in personnel or play-calling is likely to get you sent packing. I advise against it.”
    -A. Rodgers

  56. Calling plays seems like it would be too much work for him. If teams were smart, they’d delegate that work to a particular coach. They could even give that coach their own unique title like…say…Offensive Coordinator.

  57. Diggs’ play calling:

    1st down: throw Diggs the ball….
    2nd down throw Diggs the ball
    3rd down throw Diggs the ball

  61. I’m not a bills fan at all but this narrative that Dorsey was bad is really weird to me. He got more production out of the offense than Daboll did with an injured QB behind a REALLY bad Oline with no running game whatsoever. The bills Oline was rated bottom 5 by PFF. Meanwhile Daboll goes to NY and turns the offense over to Kafka who promptly implements the old Alex Smith Chiefs offense & Daboll gets all the credit. Weird how narratives get started in the NFL

    Seriously, I agree with your point about distraction. There should be great attention focused on Diggs’ negative effect on team chemistry because it sounds like it’s already a problem. Hill started the diva routine in KC and that’s one of the reasons the Chiefs parted ways with him.

    Bills need to take a lesson from KC on this.

  63. gibson45 ,

    Where did I call Allen soft? Somebody has reading comprehension problems. The offense is very soft though when he’s your primary runner and your offensive line looks like Swiss cheese against good opponents. Dorsey was not that great at his job last year for anyone paying attention.

    If he’s open, why not? Same point made by yeahyeahyeah, as a veteran Diggs might be seeing things that could help the offense overall. And as a veteran, if his suggestions aren’t considered and the team struggles, that will lead to frustration. Diggs isn’t handling it well but the frustration on his part could be valid. The Bills seem to be somewhat dysfunctional right now. I’m not close enough to know what the problem is, but in the end it’s up to the HC to get things resolved and get everyone pointing in the same direction.

  69. I had a distain for sensationalism. It taken over politics in the news and this article is further proof it’s invading sports. Exaggeration and speculation rule the day and bury honest reporting.

