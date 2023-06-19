Steelers’ Danny Smith: Special teams is easy to attack in the name of player safety

June 19, 2023
Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith, like his colleagues around the NFL, believes that he wasn’t listened to when the league adopted its new rule to promote fair catches on kickoffs.

“I’m for making the game safer. It’s just that special teams is an easy place to attack for some reason. They’ll move on,” Smith said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You say your piece and hope it’s heard.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pushed for the new rule that puts the ball on the 25-yard line after fair catches on kickoffs because the league believes the kickoff is the sport’s most dangerous play. Smith believes the ability to kick off and return a kick off is fundamental to the sport of football and shouldn’t be legislated out of the game.

“People diminish that until you’re in a critical game in the AFC North, in the weather and the ball is in play,” Smith said. “Early in the season, not so much. In indoor games, they might give you one [to return]. . . . But in the division we play in, in the weather we play in, you’re going to have to return some balls. Your job is to get field position for the offense, so you better have one.”

Smith believes that the owners ultimately felt like they had to make a show of doing something for player safety.

“If you footed the bill for concussions, would you make a change to show that you’ve made a change?” Smith said. “It doesn’t surprise me.”

  2. They should have just done what the XFL did
    The NFL has a way of pissing down their leg anytime they make changes or implement anything new

  3. Danny Smith…isn’t that the guy who used to get all the attention by chewing a whole pack of gum at the same time during games? His special teams were utter failures for the Eagles under Ray Rhodes, as I recall.

    He may or may not be right about this current issue, but in order to figure out whether or not he is, I’ll have get past that image of what a clown — and what a terrible ST coordinator — he was back in the 90s.

  4. I can’t help but notice how many of these little rules changes probably impact the Steelers more than any other team, especially on the defense. It’s curious, but I doubt we’ll ever know the truth about whether it targets us intentionally or not.

  5. The trurth is the kickoff has become a nothing-burger with the touchback to the 25 rule. It will be even more so with the fair catch as few will attempt any return. I say, why bother watching kickoffs? After any score, I will set my Alexa to a five minute timer and switch to another channel. I hear Hallmark is doing good movies these days.

