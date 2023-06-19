Troy Aikman, who acknowledges the time “has passed” to be a G.M., has a “good idea” as to when he’ll retire

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman started his broadcasting career 22 years ago. He seems to believe its end is closer than its beginning. And he’s thinking about when the end could come.

“I probably give it more thought than I should,” Aikman said Monday on 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket, via the Dallas Morning News. “I always have been [mindful] of our time being limited. . . . So I posed the question to myself a lot that, you know, if you’ve got ‘X’ number of years left, what exactly do you want to do with that time?

“And I go a step further — does that include broadcasting, does that include living in Texas? . . . But yet, I am still broadcasting and I’m still living in Dallas, and I very much love the state of Texas and I love living in Dallas, but I don’t know how much longer I’ll do it. I’ve got a pretty good idea. And not to suggest that that I’m retiring any time in the near future, but I’ve got an idea as to when I believe that I’ll retire.”

Aikman has spoke in the past of wanting to be a General Manager, but he realizes that, at age 56, that ship has sailed.

“There’s still a part of me, I think, that down the road — the talk has always come up about whether or not I want to be a General Manager,” Aikman said. “And I think that has passed. But there may come a time that I’d be interested in just helping out with a club, with an organization, and not necessarily in an official capacity. I think that would be enjoyable. . . .”

Aikman has the money to walk away from broadcasting whenever he wishes. But he’s still making plenty of money at ESPN. He’s entering the second year of a five-year, $90 million contract for Monday Night Football.