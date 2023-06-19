Would DeAndre Hopkins signing by Patriots come with a compromise on practice?

Getty Images

Yes, we’re talking about practice.

It’s a major issue for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, a firm believer in the connection between practicing well and playing well. And practicing every day is believed to be something that potential Patriots receiver DeAndre Hopkins isn’t thrilled about doing.

Former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, who will enter the team’s Hall of Fame later this year, believes that a compromise between Belichick and Hopkins necessarily would be reached before a contract is signed.

“If you’re not on the same page, it’s just not going to work out,” Scarnecchia told Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “He’s not getting what he expects from you, and you’re not getting what you expect from him. That never works out.”

Even if there’s an understanding on the way in, there’s still no guarantee it will work out.

“I do know in a perfect world, Bill would probably prefer that the guy goes out there and practices every day,” Scarnecchia said. “If a guy only wants to practice once a week, and if you’re willing to take that on, you’ll take it on. It’s not the best situation in the world. I think we all believe guys need to be out there with their teammates, doing everything they can to make the team better. If a guy is unwilling to practice, because it’s too much of a load for whatever the problems are, you modify things, and get through it.”

Regardless, Scarnecchia believes it’s critical that everyone be on the same page before any paperwork is signed.

“It has to be done and agreed to where everyone is on the same page,” Scarnecchia said. “Because if you don’t want to take it on, then, ‘Oh God, here it comes.’ All of a sudden during training camp, you’re trying to deal with that. That’s never any good.”

It’s definitely not. Still, Belichick seems to be willing to deal with the issue, if it gets him the kind of player that can help rectify what was a crayons-and-safety-scissors offense in 2022.