Would DeAndre Hopkins signing by Patriots come with a compromise on practice?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2023, 10:33 AM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v New England Patriots
Yes, we’re talking about practice.

It’s a major issue for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, a firm believer in the connection between practicing well and playing well. And practicing every day is believed to be something that potential Patriots receiver DeAndre Hopkins isn’t thrilled about doing.

Former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, who will enter the team’s Hall of Fame later this year, believes that a compromise between Belichick and Hopkins necessarily would be reached before a contract is signed.

“If you’re not on the same page, it’s just not going to work out,” Scarnecchia told Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “He’s not getting what he expects from you, and you’re not getting what you expect from him. That never works out.”

Even if there’s an understanding on the way in, there’s still no guarantee it will work out.

“I do know in a perfect world, Bill would probably prefer that the guy goes out there and practices every day,” Scarnecchia said. “If a guy only wants to practice once a week, and if you’re willing to take that on, you’ll take it on. It’s not the best situation in the world. I think we all believe guys need to be out there with their teammates, doing everything they can to make the team better. If a guy is unwilling to practice, because it’s too much of a load for whatever the problems are, you modify things, and get through it.”

Regardless, Scarnecchia believes it’s critical that everyone be on the same page before any paperwork is signed.

“It has to be done and agreed to where everyone is on the same page,” Scarnecchia said. “Because if you don’t want to take it on, then, ‘Oh God, here it comes.’ All of a sudden during training camp, you’re trying to deal with that. That’s never any good.”

It’s definitely not. Still, Belichick seems to be willing to deal with the issue, if it gets him the kind of player that can help rectify what was a crayons-and-safety-scissors offense in 2022.

  1. Belicheat compromising on his “principles” just shows how desperate he is. He knows another year of mediocrity and he’s toast.

  2. This guy is immature and low IQ. The Patriots love these kinds of players.

  3. Of course. There is no way he comes to NE without changing like I’ve said.

    BB didn’t like Brady to use his diva-itis and it certainly won’t be the case here.

  4. $27m a year and didn’t practice. Good work if you can get it. The cards must have been a real mess to allow that.

  5. A player who doesn’t want to practice with his teammates to try and improve the trajectory of the team while being paid millions and millions of dollars is not the kind of player you should want in your locker room. This isn’t really that hard. The guy doesn’t want to win a Super Bowl. The guy doesn’t want to practice. He’s literally asking who will pay the most for the least amount of effort he has to put in.

  6. Why are we still talking about this? He rejected their offer and moved on, didn’t he?

  7. Why should Hopkins get to “compromise” on practicing? If this is true, then let some other team deal with him. I don’t believe that Belichick would do this with any player, no matter the skill level or position. It would only breed resentment in that locker room and on the field.

  8. Bill isn’t compromising. If BB wants him he will make the deal and use practice as a leverage for cutting him if the performance isn’t there. He will void guarantees on the basis that he didn’t report to work.

    Pretty low risk deal for BB if he can keep most money as incentives

  9. You other guys go out and work your tails off to make me look good.

    Why are WRs so loony?

  11. Certainly would be some desperation from Belichick to compromise there. But it also lets him know if Mac is the guy once and for all. There’s no excuses.

