2023 quarterback room No. 6: Jacksonville Jaguars

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT
Typically, the Jaguars have been in the top 10 only when making draft picks. They’re on the fringe of becoming regular residents of the upper echelon of far more desirable lists.

Including this one — the best overall quarterback rooms for 2023.

They’re No. 6. Not bad at all, given where they were two seasons ago under the tutelage of Urban Meyer, who was completely unfit and unequipped to coach an NFL team. Trevor Lawrence made an amazing rebound from that experience, having a solid second season.

His epiphany came after the Jaguars lost in London to the Broncos and Russell Wilson. Lawrence’s new resolve carried the Jaguars to the divisional round, and the expectations will be even higher this year.

Aiding the cause is coach Doug Pederson, the man arguably in the best current position to become the first head coach to win Super Bowls with two different teams.

Press Taylor enters his second season as the offensive coordinator, and former Chargers coach Mike McCoy coaches the quarterbacks.

Lawrence is backed up by C.J. Beathard and Nathan Roark.

Ultimately, it’s Lawrence and Pederson. The other names and faces with change. Quarterback and coach will be joined at the hip for the indefinite future — and it will help the Jaguars become something they’ve never truly been.

Perennial contenders.

  1. This just keeps getting worse.
    Lawrence had nice bounce back year from his abysmal rookie season, but it’s way too soon to rank him this high unless one thinks CJ Beathard is one of the better backups in the league.
    Even in terms of young QBs, it’s doubtful many would take Lawrence ahead of Justin Herbert, who’s done it better and for longer than one season.

  2. I wept when the Eagles won the Super Bowl after the 2017 season. I will weep again when the Jags win their first under Pederson.

