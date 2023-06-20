49ers request injury waiver for Mariano Sori-Marin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Pinstripe Bowl
The 49ers have requested an injury waiver for linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

It is unclear what Sori-Marin’s injury is.

He was one of the 12 undrafted free agents initially signed by the 49ers in May. Sori-Marin played college football at Minnesota, appearing in 58 games with 40 starts in five seasons.

Sori-Marin totaled 274 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in his career with the Golden Gophers.

In 2022, he started all 13 games and made 88 tackles, six tackles for a loss, three passes defensed and 1.5 sacks. Sori-Marin earned All-Big Ten third-team honors.

1 responses to “49ers request injury waiver for Mariano Sori-Marin

  1. Typical 49’ers. Player gets hurt during team activities and they want to unload him. Maby he doesn’t
    Wine enough

