Aaron Rodgers, despite having many millions in the bank, will pass the hat to fund online sports venture

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
Aston Martin Q New York Grand Opening
Getty Images

There’s a sucker born every minute. And Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is searching for more than a few of them.

Via Chris Smith of Sports Business Journal, the online sports information platform founded by Rodgers will launch a crowdfunding campaign aimed at raising $1.235 million.

The other founder of Online Sports Database explained that the effort to pass the hat for free money was inspired by the Packers’ habit of generating revenue via the sale of stock that isn’t really stock.

“One thing that struck us . . . was the loyalty the fans had in the community, the passion they had for the team, because a lot of them were owners,” co-founder and CEO Ryan Rottman told Smith. “We were all so taken aback by how much that actually built the community around the team, and doing this bridge [round] was something we wanted to use to create within OSDB a community of likeminded sports fans.”

But these people apparently wouldn’t be owners; they’d be donors. They’d be just giving their money to a still-new platform that not many know anything about. What is there to be loyal about? Unless the hope is that Aaron Rodgers fans will blindly give their money to him and then, once they have, they’ll feel compelled to use the service in order to justify the money that they paid.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has the ability to pump $1.235 million into the effort he co-founded with roughly the effort of mustering a snot rocket. (He’s due to make more than $100 million from the Jets over the next two seasons.)

Frankly, crowdfunding shouldn’t be something that people with funds utilize. The GoFundMe approach is for people who would otherwise go without funds.

Rodgers has the money to pay for his own damn business venture. And anyone who considers giving money for nothing to OSDB should consider politely telling Rodgers and Rottman to GTFO.

32 responses to “Aaron Rodgers, despite having many millions in the bank, will pass the hat to fund online sports venture

  1. So he’s not only an egotistical, maniacal diva, but he’s also incredibly cheap.

  3. Exactly. Same with politicians that get rich in office then raise taxes. Absolute theft.

  4. OPM. Other People’s Money. If you can get it, that’s the way to go. Nothing new.

  8. Scumbag. I am sure that he has had lawyers look it over to make sure it is all legal, but man, I sure hope this ends up in the same place as poinzi schemes and other illegitimate ventures.
    That Rogers is doing this is nothing short of creepy. I would say that I have lost all respect for him, but that ship sailed long ago.

  11. This is classical American capitalism. Why must anyone complain? Look around and someone somewhere is peddling one thing or another. I am not into telling others how to spend their money or how they are suckers. It is called exercising free will.

  13. This post is incorrect. Those who invest DO get an equity ownership in the venture…the actual crowdfunding site (StartEngine) details that investors receive common stock, and shows the terms of the investment, pre-money valuation, minimum/max purchase amounts, etc.

    They’re even registered with the SEC.

    This is just an intentional and blatantly false attack on his character.

  14. I suppose this depends on the sort of product they’re pitching. If this is intended to be a subscription-free tool, crowdfunding seems fine to me; if people are donating for something users will eventually need to pay to use, well, still their choice, but that would be quite the sucker’s move. Looking at it, it seems like it wants to be a site for the 21st century, very much a glossy/visual deal that offers a bit of useful stuff (player representation information, charitable efforts, etc) with lots of social-media type superficial stuff. Plus, the platform itself seems hairy and resource-intensive; it appears to be borrowing information and data from other sources before processing it into its visually-standout graphics, which I would guess takes some time (relative to most loading actions on the internet today) and isn’t always seamless. I spent a few minutes on their site, and that was long enough to encounter temporary “error” messages a couple of times before things loaded properly. Hmm, good luck with that!

  17. I’ve already bought thousands of Packer stock that isn’t even worth the weight of the paper its printed on so why not buy into this? Like the rest of my Packer stockholder comrades, I’m in.

  20. The moment I’m most looking forward to this season? When Von Miller and Leonard Floyd meet each other on top of Aaron Rodgers.

  21. Anyone who believes in ANYTHING Aaron “I’m immunized” Rodgers says, deserves whatever happens to them! The guy is an egotistical, narcissistic LIAR!!

  22. Mark my words, this is going to be more hilarious than Wilson and the Broncos.

  23. The secret sauce to true wealth is learning to risk other people’s money for your ventures.

  24. Say what you will, but this is exactly how you need to go about any kind of business venture. The less of your own money you have on the line the better. Optics are what they are, but let’s say this flops and he did indeed put a sizeable amount of his own money into it. Depending on if he put a lot into it he could very well be wiped out if things went south. The very same people saying what a dirtbag he is for it will be the first to say what an idiot he is for putting all his chips on the table (no pun intended).

  25. spiritualsportsfan says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:40 am

    This is classical American capitalism.
    __________

    You should take an economics class.

  26. The lack of information offered to would-be investors will not be keeping them in the dark, but rather, it will be referred to as “dark meditation”.

  29. cookerduff123 says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:05 am
    So he’s not only an egotistical, maniacal diva, but he’s also incredibly cheap.
    ——————————-
    The first rule of being rich: use other people’s money.

  30. The only person responsible for attacks on Rodgers’ character is Rodgers. .

  31. In Minnesota, we leave it up to the politicians and Zygi to take the $ from us.

  32. Why criticize Rodgers when it’s the people that give him the money that should be criticized?

