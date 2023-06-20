Cardinals rookie Paris Johnson spent the offseason picking the brain of D.J. Humphries

Getty Images

The Cardinals used the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Paris Johnson, who might be their left tackle of the future. But their left tackle of the present, D.J. Humphries, is happy to have Johnson around.

Humphries is rehabbing a back injury, which gave Johnson plenty of snaps at left tackle, and Humphries said he was impressed with how eager Johnson is to learn from him.

“I like him a lot, man. He’s a student. He got a lot of student to him,” Humphries said, via ESPN. “He’s not a young hunk that’s kind of like, ‘I got this figured out. You old guys get out the way and hold my water.’ He doesn’t have any of that to him. He’s very like, ‘I want to know, am I doing this right? How can I do this better? How do you do this? What are you thinking about when you’re doing this?'”

The Cardinals haven’t figured out where Johnson is going to play along their offensive line as a rookie, with both of last year’s starting tackles, Humphries and Kelvin Beachum, back this year. But Humphries thinks Johnson will do what it takes to fit in.