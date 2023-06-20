Chargers to hold 10 open training camp practices

Getty Images

The Chargers have announced their schedule of practices for this summer’s training camp.

The full squad is due to report to camp on Monday, July 24 and the team will hold their first practice open to the public on Wednesday, July 26. That will be the first of 10 open practices and the team will also hold two practices that are open only to season ticket holders.

Practices on July 27, July 29, July 31, August 4-6, August 9-10, and August 14 are also going to be open to the public. The team noted that the practices on July 31, August 4, August 6, August 9, and August 10 are scheduled to be fully padded sessions.

The two practices open to season ticket holders are set for August 17 and August 18. The Saints will be at the Chargers facility for joint practices on both of those days.