Colt McCoy: You’ve got to be ready to play, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly

At this point, it’s still unclear when Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be able to play in 2023 after suffering an ACL tear in December.

Colt McCoy is ostensibly the first quarterback up to replace him. He said over the weekend at a youth football camp in Texas that he’s effectively staying ready so he won’t have to get ready.

“I just like to play,” McCoy said, via KXAN Austin. “We don’t know Kyler’s situation. He may be ready for week one. He may be ready for week three, we don’t know.

“You just got to be ready to play, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly.”

McCoy, who turns 37 in September, went 1-2 as a starter for Arizona last year, completing 68.2 percent of his passes for 780 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. McCoy has spent the last two years with Arizona while also playing for the Browns, 49ers, Washington, and Giants in his career.