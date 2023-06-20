DeAndre Hopkins: Whoever’s in my future WRs group, I’ll make your job easy

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 20, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals
Receiver DeAndre Hopkins has taken a pair of free-agent visits to Tennessee and New England.

But at this point, the three-time, first-team All-Pro is still on the open market.

On Tuesday afternoon, he put out a message for his new teammates — even though he doesn’t know exactly who they’re going to be.

“Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group,” Hopkins tweeted, “I promise I will make your job easy.”

If that’s the Patriots receivers, then that’s a group currently led by JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, and Kendrick Bourne.

The Titans have last year’s first-round pick Treylon Burks along with  Nick Westbrook-Ikhine atop their depth chart at receiver.

Given Hopkins’ reputation as one of the league’s best receivers, his presence should certainly open up other opportunities for his fellow receivers. But if Hopkins is the clear No. 1 option for whatever team he signs with, he’s likely going to command the bulk of that club’s targets.

We’ll see if Hopkins ends up taking more visits before deciding on his team for 2023.

5 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins: Whoever’s in my future WRs group, I’ll make your job easy

  1. Lol. Must be demanding too much money. Only 2 teams came forward. And not signed anywhere. He will settle for a 1 year prove it deal.

  2. Yeah, maybe 5 years ago! There’s no one harder to coach than an aging superstar that doesn’t realize he’s aging

  3. He’s been on two teams and left on bad terms with each of them. Doesn’t sound like an easy job to have Hopkins on your roster.

  4. There’s no one harder to coach than an aging superstar that doesn’t realize he’s aging
    ——
    Or he does know he’s aging hence the PED use…

  5. What he meant to say was, “I will be such a cancer in the locker room” the other WR will benefit from my actions.

