Posted by Charean Williams on June 20, 2023, 11:49 AM EDT
Patriots cornerback Jack Jones pleaded not guilty to weapons charges Tuesday in an appearance in East Boston Municipal Court, the Boston Globe reports.

His bail, which he previously posted, was set at $30,000. His next court date is Aug. 18.

“All Mr. Jones wants to do is play football,” his lawyer, Rosemary C. Scapicchio, said after the arraignment, via the Globe. “He doesn’t want to be a distraction at all.”

Jones, 25, was ticketed on a flight to Los Angeles when he was arrested Friday at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint after two loaded guns were found in his travel luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport. Jones was charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport; possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card; unlawful possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm; and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

“He had no intention of bringing any guns onto an airport that day,” Scapicchio said.

The Patriots drafted Jones in the fourth round in 2022, and he played 13 games with two interceptions and six passes defensed. He also served a team-imposed, two-game suspension.

20 responses to “Jack Jones pleads not guilty to gun charges

  1. I don’t think intention means anything… The last thing I want is someone with two Glocks and extended magazines on my flight (unless they are an Air Marshal)

  3. Completely innocent. Whad had happen’d wuz his dog got a hold of his guns and buried them in his bag and unknowingly he didn’t realize they were there until he got to the airport security checkpoint.

  4. Whether he intended to bring them on the plane or not is a moot point. He had them in his possession. Unless he can PROVE that someone else packed his bag and withheld it until he got caught, he’s guilty. Treat him like any other citizen, which would include a permanent trip to the “no fly” list for commercial aircraft.

  5. So, his lawyer contends that her client is not guilty because he is clueless as to where his loaded guns are at any given time?

  7. Have we not had enough of this BS and the finely tuned BS lawyerspeak from his attorney? All he wants to do is play football? And shoot sh*t up apparently. It is shocking he is still gainfully employed by the strip mall King Robert Kraft. Shoulda been gone the day of the charges. The Patriot Way sure has alotta Loopholes!!!

  9. Dude knew exactly what he was doing. You don’t put loaded guns in your suitcase. Bwahahahahahahahahaha

  11. “He had no intent on brining guns to the airport that day” then why did he. Highly doubt he grabbed the wrong bag on his way out of the door.

  13. See, they’re all just regular guys like you and me. Don’t we all constantly mix up our carry on bags with the bags with guns and extra clips?

  15. “He had no intention of bringing any guns onto an airport that day”

    Aside from the fact that his actions dictate guilt, and not his intentions, this guy should be jailed just because of how stupid and irresponsible he is. He didn’t intend to bring guns? Did he not check his luggage? did he not realize how heavy it was? What did he think was in there? Weights?

  16. “He had no intention of bringing any guns onto an airport that day,” Scapicchio said.

    Not buying it….there’s no way he didn’t know he had two guns in his carry-on bag! Who doesn’t look into their carry-on bag to make sure they have everything they need before they leave for the airport?

  17. trentdilfer08 says:
    June 20, 2023 at 12:06 pm
    Caught red handed….” Not guilty your honor ” can’t teach studid!

    Nor can you spell it….

  18. “He had no intention of bringing any guns onto an airport that day,”
    That doesn’t mean you aren’t guilty.

  19. Not only did he bring guns in his carry-on…but they were LOADED guns. He’s an epic MORON. He should be sentenced to a year in jail just for his epic STUPIDITY.

  20. How can you plead not guilty when you obviously had loaded weapons in your possession and were trying to bring them on a plane? How is that even possible? Is the man really that stupid? 1) You don’t bring loaded weapons on an airplane, and 2) you don’t plead not guilty when you’re obviously guilty as sin. What is wrong with people, anyway?

