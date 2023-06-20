Jack Jones pleads not guilty to gun charges

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones pleaded not guilty to weapons charges Tuesday in an appearance in East Boston Municipal Court, the Boston Globe reports.

His bail, which he previously posted, was set at $30,000. His next court date is Aug. 18.

“All Mr. Jones wants to do is play football,” his lawyer, Rosemary C. Scapicchio, said after the arraignment, via the Globe. “He doesn’t want to be a distraction at all.”

Jones, 25, was ticketed on a flight to Los Angeles when he was arrested Friday at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint after two loaded guns were found in his travel luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport. Jones was charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport; possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card; unlawful possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm; and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

“He had no intention of bringing any guns onto an airport that day,” Scapicchio said.

The Patriots drafted Jones in the fourth round in 2022, and he played 13 games with two interceptions and six passes defensed. He also served a team-imposed, two-game suspension.