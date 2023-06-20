Kellen Moore: Justin Herbert’s size, arm have opened my eyes to some things

Getty Images

Kellen Moore was hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator early this year and that’s given him enough time to form some impressions of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Moore told Albert Breer of SI.com that Herbert’s ability to grasp the offense and roll off play calls during practice was “really, really impressive” during the team’s offseason program. That was something Moore could only learn by working with Herbert, but he had some idea about Herbert’s physical ability after watching him from afar.

That prior knowledge has been supplemented with some new ideas after seeing Herbert up close this spring.

“Yeah, there’s some obvious stuff,” Moore said. “The biggest thing is obviously his arm talent. But his combination of size, throwing ability, athleticism, I mean, there’s only a few on earth that can have that combination, and play at such a high level. It’s really fun to see. I was a 6-foot, kind of hanging-on quarterback for six years. And I laugh, there’s a few throws sometimes he makes that I say, ‘I would never think about trying that throw, but here we are.’ It’s opened my eyes to some things.”

Moore didn’t elaborate on what those things might be, but it won’t be too much longer before we get a chance to see what his partnership with Herbert will look like in action. It’s one of many answers that will help shape what’s looking like a fierce fight for playoff spots in the AFC.