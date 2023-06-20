Lavonte David on Bucs O: They’re giving us great looks, something we haven’t seen in a while

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are implementing a new offense for 2023 under coordinator Dave Canales and veteran linebacker Lavonte David has noticed the changes.

At Tampa Bay’s mandatory minicamp last week, David said there are some significant differences in the team’s new scheme from what was first implemented under former head coach Bruce Arians and continued under former offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“It’s different,” David said, via quotes distributed by the team. “There’s a lot of movement going around, a lot of different personnel [groups], a lot of different looks that they’re giving us. It gives us a chance to communicate defensively and adjust on the fly.

“They’re giving us great looks, something that we haven’t seen in a while. B.A.’s offense is more taking deep shots down the field, this offense is taking what the defense gives them. It’s been really competitive out there the past couple of days.”

The Bucs struggled offensively throughout last season, ultimately finishing 15th in yards but 25th in points scored. While the club led the league in passing attempts, Tampa Bay was last in all major rushing categories — which was a significant reason for the lack of success.

Things are inherently going to look different for the Bucs O without Tom Brady behind center. But a new, effective scheme will be a boost to whoever ends up winning the QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.