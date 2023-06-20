Lions will unveil alternate helmet on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Lions are using the slow time to move into the fast lane.

Detroit’s NFL team has tweeted that an alternate helmet will be unveiled tomorrow, June 21.

We think that’s what the tweet means. They’ve posted a photo of a vintage Honolulu Blue Mustang with June 21 on the back end and a license plate that says “ALT HMT.”

Here’s hoping they embrace their helmets of the time period from which the Mustang comes — ’70s or thereabouts. Along with the rest of the old-school uniform, as illustrated in the attached photo.

We’ll find out tomorrow. Unless the tweet means something else entirely, and we’ve completely misinterpreted it. Which wouldn’t be the first time that has happened.