Lions will unveil alternate helmet on Wednesday

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2023, 9:33 AM EDT
Lem Barney - Detroit Lions - File Photos
Getty Images

The Lions are using the slow time to move into the fast lane.

Detroit’s NFL team has tweeted that an alternate helmet will be unveiled tomorrow, June 21.

We think that’s what the tweet means. They’ve posted a photo of a vintage Honolulu Blue Mustang with June 21 on the back end and a license plate that says “ALT HMT.”

Here’s hoping they embrace their helmets of the time period from which the Mustang comes — ’70s or thereabouts. Along with the rest of the old-school uniform, as illustrated in the attached photo.

We’ll find out tomorrow. Unless the tweet means something else entirely, and we’ve completely misinterpreted it. Which wouldn’t be the first time that has happened.

16 responses to “Lions will unveil alternate helmet on Wednesday

  1. Is a Las Vegas themed helmet or a picture of sloth from Goonies representing Campbell?

  6. Hopefully it’s alternatively a division-winning helmet. That’d be both old and new

  8. It will be that super plain silver helmet they wore as throwbacks. No effort needed. SOL.

  10. ztoa says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:38 am
    Lions need a new GM/HC not a new helmet!
    ———————–

    You honestly think Dan Campbell needs to be replaced? Why, because he’s actually having a positive effect?

  12. The revolutionary helmet will feature a digital screen that gives updated betting odds on Lions games in real time.

  13. I hope it’s “Lions helmet but black” because we certainly don’t have enough of those

  14. Some excellent harvesters of low-hanging fruit here. Go Lions, feed on the hate!

  15. Well, they have one of the best looking helmets right now so it’ll be tough to beat.

