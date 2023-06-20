Marlon Humphrey: Ravens “very scary” on paper, but we have to prove it

June 20, 2023
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey wrapped up the offseason program by making a pretty bold pronouncement about his team.

Humphrey spent the last few weeks getting to know new teammates like Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Rock Ya-Sin while also catching up with returning members of the team. The veteran corner took stock of what he’s seen and said that “on paper, we look very scary” as they head into the 2023 season.

The way things look on paper in June can be very different than how they look on the field come the fall, however, and Humphrey said that the team has to show that looks are not deceiving.

“We’ve got the pieces,” Humphrey said. “It’s just putting them together, working together, figuring out how it works. Putting out a product. It’s really easy to talk about all the great receivers we’ve got, all the great running backs, all the great DBs, the good D-line. But I think this is a year of just proving it.”

The Ravens aren’t the only AFC team that looks good on paper with the season a little over two months away and the depth of the conference means that the Ravens will have to start proving things right off the bat in order to solidify their bid for a playoff spot and more this year.

  1. The scariest part is the fact that you notice RB 1 is your QB 1.

  2. lol!!

    I wouldn’tbe surprised if Baltimore or Pitt finish dead last. Baltimore has had some big losses of late.

  5. Lamar Jackson has won 1 playoff game. You’re not anywhere near scary in the playoffs. We’ll see if he can even get there physically. Until Baltimore gets to at least the AFC Championship game its all talk.

  7. “The veteran corner took stock of what he’s seen and said that “on paper, we look very scary””

    ——————————

    Good for him. He is grounded, unlike most talking heads and players who get carried away by untested partnerships to declare postseason teams before the first snap. Prognostication, I get it but the way they go about is too certain.

  9. One in a million mistake from Huntley and they beat the Bungles on the road in January. Best defense in football.

  10. Honestly, the Browns have a scarier team on paper than the Ravens do. It means nothing.

  11. Gotta love and appreciate the offseason hype from every team and every player. Every team is “dangerous” and a “contender” in June.

  12. Betters and fans beware- The Ravens have somewhat easy schedule opponent-wise. But the other factors and timing on their opponents does not favor them at all. Might be the worst in the NFL.

    They don’t get a lot of rest with quick turnarounds and and have tons of travel for away games including 3 to the west coast and 1 to Europe. They also get the bad teams early in the season, while they are still motivated.

    Ravens will be lucky to get to 9 wins.

  13. goodellthegrifter says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:36 am
    lol!!

    I wouldn’tbe surprised if Baltimore or Pitt finish dead last. Baltimore has had some big losses of late.
    ___________
    Sounds exactly like the Patriots: They will finish in last place and there’s a lot of turmoil up there. BB’s hotseat continues to get warmer. LOL!!

  14. Has there ever been a team that talks as much as this team and can’t back it up.

  19. Delusional. Oft-injured and oft-ineffective QB, no pass rush, depleted secondary, malcontent at WR.
    1. Cincinnati
    2. Pittsburgh
    3. Baltimore
    4. Cleveland

