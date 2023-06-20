Marlon Humphrey: Ravens “very scary” on paper, but we have to prove it

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey wrapped up the offseason program by making a pretty bold pronouncement about his team.

Humphrey spent the last few weeks getting to know new teammates like Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Rock Ya-Sin while also catching up with returning members of the team. The veteran corner took stock of what he’s seen and said that “on paper, we look very scary” as they head into the 2023 season.

The way things look on paper in June can be very different than how they look on the field come the fall, however, and Humphrey said that the team has to show that looks are not deceiving.

“We’ve got the pieces,” Humphrey said. “It’s just putting them together, working together, figuring out how it works. Putting out a product. It’s really easy to talk about all the great receivers we’ve got, all the great running backs, all the great DBs, the good D-line. But I think this is a year of just proving it.”

The Ravens aren’t the only AFC team that looks good on paper with the season a little over two months away and the depth of the conference means that the Ravens will have to start proving things right off the bat in order to solidify their bid for a playoff spot and more this year.