Rams agree to terms with Sony Michel

The Rams are bringing back their leading rusher from 2021.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that the club has agreed to terms with running back Sony Michel.

Per Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Michel will sign a one-year contract.

Michel racked up 845 yards with four touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 128 yards with one TD for the Rams that season. He appeared in all 17 games with seven starts, playing 49 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Los Angles had acquired him from the Patriots in exchange for a pair of draft picks just before the start of the regular season.

Michel spent most of last season with the cross-town Chargers. He initially signed with the Dolphins as a free agent but was released in August. He then recorded 36 carries for 106 yards in 10 games for the Chargers before he was released in late December.

The No. 31 overall pick out of Georgia back in 2018, Michel has 3,243 career yards rushing with 18 rushing touchdowns.

He rejoins a Rams backfield that includes Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, and Zach Evans.