Report: Tyreek Hill is under investigation for allegedly striking a marina employee

Getty Images

The period between the conclusion of the offseason programs and the start of training camps keeps plenty of coaches and General Managers nervous about problems that could arise for players.

A potential problem arose over the weekend for the Dolphins and receiver Tyreek Hill.

Ian Margol of Local 10 News in Miami reports that the Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating Hill for allegedly hitting a man working at the Haulover Marina.

Per the report, Hill “got into some kind of disagreement” with an employee of one of the charter companies based at Haulover Marina on Sunday. The disagreement ended with Hill allegedly striking the employee.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports that the alleged victim “does not want to press charges at this time.”

Regardless of whether criminal charges are pursued, the NFL could investigate under the Personal Conduct Policy. Without cooperation by the alleged victim, it could be impossible to prove a violation.