Report: Tyreek Hill is under investigation for allegedly striking a marina employee

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2023, 7:19 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins Offseason Workout
The period between the conclusion of the offseason programs and the start of training camps keeps plenty of coaches and General Managers nervous about problems that could arise for players.

A potential problem arose over the weekend for the Dolphins and receiver Tyreek Hill.

Ian Margol of Local 10 News in Miami reports that the Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating Hill for allegedly hitting a man working at the Haulover Marina.

Per the report, Hill “got into some kind of disagreement” with an employee of one of the charter companies based at Haulover Marina on Sunday. The disagreement ended with Hill allegedly striking the employee.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports that the alleged victim “does not want to press charges at this time.”

Regardless of whether criminal charges are pursued, the NFL could investigate under the Personal Conduct Policy. Without cooperation by the alleged victim, it could be impossible to prove a violation.

  4. “After Hill allegedly struck the marina employee, the employee complained of seeing dollar signs, not stars.” NFL players are the dumbest professional athletes on the face of the earth.

  5. Chiefs and Dolphins have no moral compass. The Steelers would never sign that kind of player.

  6. I, for one, am pleased to see him physically engaging with other men for a change. Although it does sound like marina guy wasn’t very terrified.

  7. The alleged victim does not want to press charges at this time because he’s looking for a bag of cash

  8. Doesn’t want to press charges? So… either the alleged victim was a mutual combatant or they just want a settlement.

  9. Here we go. Not press charges means an apology and a big check accompanied by an NDA…

  11. Well at least this time it wasn’t a pregnant woman. So there’s that. Wonder how much Hill offered him to not press charges.

  16. Put this word in chains already, the sports world and humanity is better without him

