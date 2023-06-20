Seahawks will open nine training camp practices to fans

Getty Images

The Seahawks are opening nine training camp practices to the public, the team announced Tuesday.

Training camp begins July 26 and concludes Aug. 16.

Eight of the public practices will take place at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The Seahawks will hold a special Seahawks Football Fest and mock game practice at Lumen Field on Aug. 4.

Fans interested in attending the team’s training camp must register through the team’s website, Seahawks.com/AttendTrainingCamp, beginning Wednesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. PT. Registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Season ticket holders will receive an email with information on an exclusive pre-registration window. Tickets for the Aug. 4 Seahawks Football Fest practice at Lumen Field are on sale now.

Fans will enjoy special theme days including season ticket holder day, kids day, military day and mascot mayhem day. Activities will include photo opportunities with coaches and players, giveaways and appearances by Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder and Blitz.

Each person is required to pay a $15 transportation fee to attend training camp practices at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, as fans will be required to park off-site at The Landing in Renton and take a shuttle to the facility before each practice. The Seahawks Football Fest on Aug. 4 at Lumen Field will cost $20 per person, with parking available in the Lumen Field Garage and north lot for an additional fee.

Guests will receive additional information on the check-in and transportation process for their selected camp date once they register.

The Seahawks will enforce the NFL Clear Bag Policy.

For more information, visit www.seahawks.com/trainingcamp.