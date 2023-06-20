Some Bills season-ticket holders could be frozen out in new stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2023, 12:52 PM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Bills currently have 63,000 season-ticket holders. Their new stadium had 60,000 seats. The math obviously doesn’t work.

Via Michael Petro of the Buffalo News, at least 3,000 season-ticket holders and possibly more (if the team wants to retain ticket for individual games) will be frozen out when the new venue opens.

The looming Personal Seat License requirement could prompt some to pass on purchasing season tickets at the new venue. The pricing of the PSLs has not yet been released.

Per Petro, current season-ticket holders “will be contacted this summer” to discuss the situation. The most important piece of information continues to be the price of the PSLs. A 2022 survey suggested that the prices will start at $500 and increase to $16,500.

The Bills have previously committed to having the lowest PSLs of any new stadium built since 2009, with the goal of not pricing fans out of the market.

Still, the new stadium will bring changes to the fan experience. Some good, some not. For those who either can’t afford the PSL or who get squeezed out by the numbers game, the answer will be not.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Some Bills season-ticket holders could be frozen out in new stadium

  1. Great to see Buffalo getting up to speed with the rest of the league. And before anyone complains about prices or whatnot – its all about supply and demand. Someone is willing to pay those prices for their own personal reasons.

  2. Isn’t that a little small? I thought I read Soldier Field was the smallest at 61K which surprised me considering the size of their market. Green Bay is north of 80K. You would figure that there would be a minimum with revenue sharing.

  4. Want the lowest PSL’s? Dont have PSL’s you greedy scumbags.

  7. Tendencies are for stadiums to be more comfortable, cozier, closer to the field of play, etc., with the focus on making the experience better as a whole. With everyone enjoying games via streaming, it’s a matter of time before attendance starts to stagnate. Not incrementing seat availability is a smart move for the Bills. You don’t see soccer stadiums bigger than 40,000 anymore.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.