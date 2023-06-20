Steelers sign Rex Sunahara

Getty Images

The Steelers have signed free agent long snapper Rex Sunahara, the XFL announced.

He joins Christian Kuntz on the depth chart in Pittsburgh. Kuntz was the team’s long snapper last season, playing 141 snaps on special teams.

Sunahara will get a chance to compete for the job again.

Sunahara joined the Steelers’ practice squad late in the 2021 season and signed a futures contract after that season. The Steelers waived him May 10, 2022.

He has never played in a regular-season game.

Sunahara entered the league with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has had multiple stints on Miami’s practice squad.

Sunahara spent this spring with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.