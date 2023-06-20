Tyree Wilson hasn’t practiced, but has impressed Maxx Crosby in the meeting room

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 20, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT
The Raiders took defensive end Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but so far they haven’t seen him on the field. Wilson has needed two surgeries for a foot injury that ended his college career, and he didn’t participate in any offseason on-field work.

But fellow Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said that Wilson has been impressive with his mental approach to the game in the meeting room.

“I’ve seen a bunch of highlights, but just from his physical gifts alone he can be a great player,” Crosby said, via ESPN. “You can have tools, you can have every bit of talent — that’s the NFL, everybody’s talented — but it’s what you do when you get in the building. He’s had a great attitude so far. He seems like a great kid.”

Wilson has said he expects to be ready for training camp, when the Raiders hope he’s as impressive on the field as he has been off it.

7 responses to “Tyree Wilson hasn’t practiced, but has impressed Maxx Crosby in the meeting room

  1. Good thing he can watch and learn from Maxx’s crazy work ethic and leadership.

  2. With all the stories about Jimmy Glass’s foot I totally forgot about Tyree having foot surgery. The Raiders need to get a podiatrist on staff ASAP.

  7. “the guy impressed me in the film room”

    Pffffff, sure dude. Who is Maxx Crosby anyways, the Raiders roster is pathetic.

