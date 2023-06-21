Aaron Rodgers advocates for legalization of psychedelics

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers did indeed speak on Wednesday at a psychedelics conference in Denver. While doing so, Rodgers made a pitch for such substances to be legalized.

“Is it not ironic that the things that actually expand your mind are illegal and the things that . . . dumb you down have been legal for centuries?” Rodgers said, via audio provided to PFT. “We’ve got to change that. We’ve got to change that. It’s through awareness and education.”

One thing that didn’t change is the not-so-subtle persecution complex Rodgers takes wherever he goes.

“I guarantee you all these bums who want to come after me online about my experience and stuff, they’ve never tried it,” he added. “They’re the perfect people for it. We need to get these people taking it.”

Rodgers decided last year that he would have no qualms talking about using it, given the manner in which his play improved after he first experimented with it in 2020.

“It’s gonna be hard to cancel me,” he said of his initial ayahuasca experience. “Because previous year, 26 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, we had a good season. Ayahuasca, 46 touchdowns, five interceptions, MVP.”

He also said the “cool thing” about using it has been the response, but “not from the media that calls me a druggie or a hippie or whatever.” Then, he actually started sounding a little like a druggie or a hippie or whatever.

“You know,” Rodgers said, “words are so interesting. They have such power in their spells. There’s a reason it’s called ‘spelling,’ because the way that the letters are put together have such power.”

I’ve never called him a druggie or a hippie or whatever. I think he does indeed revel in being a victim, and of constantly externalizing blame. He’s hardly the only person in sports who behaves that way; he’s just one of the most prominent.

Here’s one comment that caught my attention, because it speaks to the struggles of football players who have made it to the top of the mountain. Rodgers said he started his spiritual journey in 2011, after winning the Super Bowl.

“Success in life was holding the Lombardi Trophy,” Rodgers said. “Now I’ve done it. Now what? Now what’s the purpose of all this?”

For some quarterbacks, the purpose is simple. Do it again. And again. And again. Rodgers opted for introspection and coincidentally (then again, he thinks there are no coincidences) he is still trying to get back to a Super Bowl, 13 years later.

Jets fans are surely hoping that whichever psychedelic Rodgers takes over the next months results in an epiphany that his purpose is to win one more Super Bowl before calling it quits — with his current team.