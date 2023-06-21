Aaron Rodgers speaking at psychedelics conference

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is among the speakers at this week’s Psychedelic Science conference in Denver.

Billed as “the largest psychedelic conference in history,” the conference advocates for the therapeutic use of psychedelics, which some experts say can be beneficial in mental health treatment.

Rodgers is speaking about his experience with ayahuasca, which he said last year that he had used and benefited from. The NFL and NFL Players Association are in agreement that nothing in the league’s policies prevents players from using ayahuasca.

Although federal law bans psychedelics, their potential for treating PTSD in veterans has found support from an unlikely alliance of members of Congress, including Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Matt Gaetz. Both Colorado and Oregon have recently decriminalized the use of psychedelic mushrooms.