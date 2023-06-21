Cam Jordan: I expect to take Derek Carr back to Vegas for a run at the Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on June 21, 2023, 2:14 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is not being modest when it comes to setting his sights for the 2023 season.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jordan was asked about his expectations for this year. He said no player walks into a season hoping to win 10 games, so he’s going into the season with the belief that “we can win each and every one of these things.”

Based on that thought process, it’s no surprise that Jordan’s list of expectations includes a trip to his quarterback’s old stomping grounds next February.

“I expect the Super Bowl,” Jordan said. “I expect to take Derek Carr, DC4, back to Vegas where he just left and have a return run at the Super Bowl.”

Jordan might not find a lot of people outside the organization willing to sign on to that level of expectations, but it’s hard to see a clear frontrunner in the NFC South so there’s not much reason not to dream big in June.

13 responses to “Cam Jordan: I expect to take Derek Carr back to Vegas for a run at the Super Bowl

  1. I would want to return Derek Carr too after paying him $140 million to lose football games. Hope Cam and the saints kept their Receipt.

  2. He must is going to use his connections with Mark Davis to get good tickets. That’s the only way.

  3. So, Cam is going to buy tickets for him and Derek to go to the Superbowl in Vegas and while they are there they will be running the steps or running around the stadium? Seems odd, bromance?

  6. Haha! Hey, Cam, why don’t you expect in one hand and poop in the other and see which fills up fastest. I have as good of a chance taking the Saints to the Super Bowl as Derek Carr. And that’s coming from someone who actually LIKES him!

  7. Derek Carr < Kirk Cousins, and we know what he thinks of Kirk Cousins.

    … getting popcorn ready…

  8. warpumpkin115 says:
    June 21, 2023 at 2:42 pm
    So, Cam is going to buy tickets for him and Derek to go to the Superbowl in Vegas and while they are there they will be running the steps or running around the stadium? Seems odd, bromance?

    **************************************************
    You do know that every player get 2 tickets to the SB right?

  9. raideralex99 says:
    June 21, 2023 at 2:56 pm

    You do know that every player get 2 tickets to the SB right?

    ————————

    Not all NFL players, only players from the teams playing in the SB. The Saints will not be one of those 2 teams.

  10. saints might be the team in the worse position in footbal. keep paying high contracts to mediocre players to stay a mediocre team. instead they should be trading away and gaining cap space and stacking top picks. they are never bad enough to get top picks or good enough to win it all and it seems they have no intention of changing anything.

  11. That’s cool already making off season plans to take Derek to the big game and go for a jog on the turf 8 hours before game time

  12. Saints will have a better season than most are expecting if they can avoid the multiple lengthy injuries they have been riddled with the last few seasons. Cam is not doing anything more than keeping the culture the saints had
    2017-2020.

