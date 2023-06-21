Clark Haggans dies at 46

Getty Images

Former Steelers, Cardinals, and 49ers linebacker Clark Haggans has died at the age of 46.

A spokesperson for the Steelers confirmed Haggans’ death with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Wednesday morning. No cause of death has been disclosed.

The Steelers added Haggans as a 2000 fifth-round pick and he spent eight seasons with the team. He started 61 regular season games and eight postseason contests, including the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL win over the Seahawks.

Haggans moved on to the Cardinals as a free agent in 2008 and started 43 games for the team before wrapping up his playing days with nine appearances for the 49ers in 2012.

Haggans had 520 tackles, 46.5 sacks, an interception, 16 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in 172 career regular season games. He had 36 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 15 playoff outings.

Our condolences go out to Haggans’ family and loved ones on their loss.