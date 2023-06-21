Dak Prescott: Back-to-back, 12-win seasons shows the Cowboys are building

Posted by Charean Williams on June 21, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT
The Cowboys have some of the best odds to win the NFC. Unfortunately for them, that gives them the second-best odds in their division.

They are chasing the Eagles, who lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February.

Dallas does have reasons for optimism, though.

The Cowboys are coming off back-to-back, 12-win seasons for the first time since winning three Super Bowls in four seasons in the 1990s, and they made offseason trades that delivered cornerback Stephon Gilmore and receiver Brandin Cooks. They also added a starting defensive tackle and a starting tight end in the first two rounds of the draft.

“You’re able to take two 12-win seasons over into this one and build,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said on 96.7 The Ticket, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “It’s the first time in my career I can say I feel like consecutive seasons are building. Going back to 2021, we’ve been able to build. We built that year, and we can build again. I think that’s the best real chance that you have of making it. You’ve got to give it knocks. You’ve got to see what it feels like. Us having that now, you feel a lot more comfortable; you’re excited about the details, the changes that we’ve had on the offense and just the team. I’m looking forward to it with a lot of excitement.”

The Cowboys, of course, have not played in the NFC Championship Game since 1995 when they won their last of five Super Bowls. Their hopes this offseason are the same hopes they have had the past 27 offseasons.

It’s now a matter of doing it.

4 responses to “Dak Prescott: Back-to-back, 12-win seasons shows the Cowboys are building

  1. 12 wins is also easier to acheive with an extra game… until they do something in the playoffs they have been and still are a “so what” regular season team for nearly 3 decades

  2. Dak will finally win the Lombardi Trophy and bring it back to Big D. Dak will also get a big time extension for another 4 years to be the face of the franchise of America Team.

  4. Has any team ever won 12+ games 2 years in a row and not gone to a Conference Championship Game during that 12+ streak? Indy 07-08 does not really count since they were wrapped around a couple SBs during a much longer streak.

    We are the most inept back-to-back 12 wins team in NFL history so we have to be great this year? Good luck with that.

